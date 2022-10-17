The Land
Merino rams sold to $6000 at Adina Merinos

By Brett Tindal
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:53pm, first published 9:30am
The sale-topper with Adina principal James Barron, Peak View, Sam Green, Elders Cooma, top price buyer Stephen Platts, Bombala, and Rick Power, Nutrien stud stock.

Loyal clients came chasing big bale fillers at the Barron family's annual Adina Merino ram sale, Peak View, on Monday, pushing the top ram to $6000.

