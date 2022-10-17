Loyal clients came chasing big bale fillers at the Barron family's annual Adina Merino ram sale, Peak View, on Monday, pushing the top ram to $6000.
A regular gallery of buyers, knew the sheep well, with most having bought at Adina for many years.
In all, 33 of 46 rams sold to the $6000 top and averaged $2133, as buyers filled their orders while being selective on the rams of their choice.
The top ram sold to Lionel, Kathleen, Stephen and Sharyn Platts, Dungaree Pastoral Company, Bombala, for $6000 along with a second ram at $3000.
He was a September-drop ram at 19.8 micron, with a standard deviation of three, 15.3 per cent coefficient variation and 99.6pc comfort factor.
Stephen Platts said he loved the nourished, crimpy, white wools on the ram and the fact he was well covered underneath.
"He will be a big, deep bodied ram, with good frame size and a lovely wool cutting skin on him," he said.
He has a really lovely wool cutting skin on him at that will produce beautiful white wool.- Stephen Platts, Bombala
Mr Platts and his brother Lionel, lamb down 7000 ewes, with an aim to maintain 18.5 micron in the ewe flock and 16 micron in the ewe hoggets.
"We run our wethers out to four years of age to produce wool cuts off them (along with the 700 Angus cows they run in the Sparta Angus stud)," he said.
C,T and G Lindsay, Cooma paid to $4000 for the second-top ram in a draft of three rams, averaging $3083.
The second top ram was a May-drop, 19.8 micron sire, with a 3.3 SD, 16.4pc CF and 99.5pc CF.
Former stud breeders themselves Andy and Max Hain, Arable, Cooma, now just run their commercial operation and have backed the Adina program to give them the stylish white wools they are looking for.
The Hain's paid to $3500 on two occasions, in securing a draft of four rams, at a $2625 average.
MA and MA Platts, Khalassa, Bombala, set a solid floor in the market, buying six rams to a top of $3000, averaging $1792.
Other buyers on the day were Sally Flat Partnership, Cowen Downs, Peak View, with two rams at $2000 and $1250, while fellow locals JM and BE Constance, Peak View, paid $2000 and $1000 for their two.
GG and PG Luton, Cooma, laid a solid platform purchasing six rams at a $1500 average, while Corella Pastoral Company, Bombala, secured their two at $2500 and $1000.
GJ and CE Hillyer, Bombala, paid $2250 and $1000, while WH, RJ and HT Boate, Eastwood, Jerangle, finished the sale with four rams at $1938 apiece.
Selling agents were Elders and Nutrien, with Rick Power of Nutrien as the auctioneer.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
