The Land
Home/Studstock

White wool Merino rams chased at Greenland

Brett Tindal
By Brett Tindal
Updated October 18 2022 - 1:34am, first published October 17 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top ram with Sam Platts, Nutrien Bombala, Tom and Greg Alcock, Greenland Merinos, buyers Will and Jenny Crowe, Cooma, Ben Licthfield, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby and Nutrien auctioneer Tim Woodham.

A demand for well nourished white wool rams that could handle the wetter conditions, drove highs at $7000 at the annual Greenland Merino stud ram sale, Cooma, on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Tindal

Brett Tindal

Livestock Channel manager

Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.