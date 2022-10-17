A demand for well nourished white wool rams that could handle the wetter conditions, drove highs at $7000 at the annual Greenland Merino stud ram sale, Cooma, on Monday.
A long-time client base set to work early securing the total clearance of 80 rams and driving the average to $2403.
It was locals Willy and Jenny Crowe, Cooma, who paid $7000 for the top priced ram.
The ram was a horned ram by the Greenland 210638 sire at 17.2 micron, with a 3.1 standard deviation, 17.9 per cent coefficient variation and 99.5pc comfort factor.
Mr Crowe said he was the best sheep in the shed and he was happy to be taking him home.
"We run 600 ewes, averaging 18 micron and he will suit our program perfectly along with the second ram we bought at $3000," he said.
The second-top priced ram, a 16.6 micron sire, with a 2.3 SD, 13.7pc CV and 99.7pc CF and was secured for $6500 by TJ Gannon and R Prince, Nicholson, Vic.
It was the volume buyers that set the pace though, with Alan Taylor, Avonside, leading the charge buying 11 rams across two properties.
Mr Taylor secured eight rams for Weethalla Pastoral Company, Avonside, to average $1813, while purchasing three rams for Carlora Pastoral Company, Buckenderra, averaging $1667.
Mr Taylor said his properties range from 1100 to 1360 metres above sea level and he has been to a lot of studs trying to find rams that suit his operation, but he keeps coming back to Greenland as they do the job the best.
"These rams are a cut above the rest and they simply handle the wet conditions a lot better," he said.
Mr Taylor runs 3500 Merino ewes and his sister is a buyer of Superfine wool for the Italians out of Sydney and has been very impressed with the stylish, white wools we are producing from these rams.
David and Charlie Davidson, Yarran Agriculture, Young, has been buying here for over 20 years for his 4000 ewes joined to Merinos to produce 19.5 micron wool.
The Davidson's bought nine rams in total from the front to the back end of the draft to tops of $500 and averaged $1972.
He said he comes back, simply for the fact the wools are very consistent bright and stylish, white wools with a boulder crimp, on long stapled wool cutters.
The Davidson's carry 3000 of their wether portion through to four years as wool cutters, while the other portion are sold younger as lambs, which offsets and compliments their cropping operation also..
Andrew Harvey, Inva Loch Pastoral Company, Strathdownie, Vic, is a third generation buyer at Greenland and his family have been coming for 32 years to secure rams for their substantially different climate down south.
Mr Harvey purchased eight rams to top of $3500, averaging $2813, as he set about buying rams to suit his 650mm rainfall climate.
When asked why the family buys at Greenland, Mr Harvey said the rams just go and go and can handle all the weather we throw at them and their micron and wool colour never blow out.
"The consistency of buying these rams has seen better microns and increased wool lengths over time," he said.
Mr Harvey runs 1500 Merino ewes, averaging 17 micron in a mixed farming operation, where they traditionally have grown wethers out to four years for their wool production, but will change that soon to off load them at two years of age to free up country.
Rounding out the sale Phil Neven, Tubbut, Vic, bought five rams at $1750, Silverton Pastoral Company. Murrumbucca, seven at a $2143 average and RR and JL Sands, Cooma, loaded four at $2688 apiece.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, with Nutrien stud stock's Tim Woodham as the auctioneer.
