AFTER a very wet season Mount Willandry Merino stud principals were happy with the result of their second on-farm Helmsman auction at Tallimba last Friday.
A total of 35 of 50 Merino rams on offer were sold to a top of $2000, twice, and an average of $1183.
Rod and Meghan Hardie, Mount Willandry, said they were pleased to sell the rams knowing they will contribute well to the industry.
"The first year of these rams' lives has been wet and tough for growing out sheep for sure, but we were happy to present 50 rams for sale," they said.
Two rams reached the top price of $2000 including tag number 88 sold to Grant Coggan and Tanya Shultz, West Wyalong. The ram had a wool test of 18.6 micron, 16.8 per cent coefficient of variation (CV) and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.6pc.
The other ram sold for $2000 was tag number 236 to Aidan Cattle and Lucy Block Partnership, West Wyalong.
The ram had a wool test of 18.6 micron, 16.8pc CV and CF of 99.6pc. The Hardies said the ram was a free growing, uncomplicated sheep.
The Cattle and Block Partnership also bought another five rams for an average of $1267.
Hardie Partnership, Tallimba, bought 13 rams for an average of $1115.
The selling agent was Quade Moncrieff Livestock and Property, West Wyalong.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
