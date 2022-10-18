The NSW/Victorian border town of Corowa has another claim to fame as the training ground for Front Page, winner of the fifth The Kosciuszko, a feature on the huge Randwick program on Saturday.
It was third time lucky for the Geoff Duryea trained gelding, having twice previously been withdrawn at the 11th hour from the celebrated event.
This year worth $2 million, The Kosciuszko is one of the state's coveted country prizes.
"They'll be celebrating down in Corowa," Duryea said after the race.
A home-bred gelding for the Duryea family (by Widden Victoria sire Magnus), Front Page is raced by family members (including Duryea's wife Maureen) and some friends, including Anthony Apps from Melbourne, who made a worthwhile trip to Sydney to celebrate trackside.
Front Page was ridden to perfection by Tyler Schiller - also partnering with the gelding to win the Wagga Wagga feature Town Plate in May, and who celebrated his 24th birthday on the day.
Leading for most of the race, Front Page defeated the Murwillumbah-trained Far Too Easy (by All Too Hard) and Toronado gelding Fender (trained at Scone by Brett Cavanough) third.
The Everest, saw Mornington-trained three-year-old Giga Kick produce a barnstorming finish up the straight to snatch victory in the $15 million sprint. Royal Ascot, England, winning favourite, Nature Strip was fourth, a lip behind Mazu (Maurice) and Private Eye (Al Maher) in second.
Cementing conditioner Clayton Douglas firmly "on the map", Giga Kick - which has won all his five race starts, is by Redoute's Choice sire Scissor Kick.
Widden Stud's leading stallion, Zoustar, is breaking new ground in both hemispheres in recent weeks, importantly siring his fifth group one winner when Zougotcha won the Flight Stakes at Randwick earlier this month.
At a similar time, Zoustar sired his first European bred and raced group one winner when his daughter Lezoo won the prestigious Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket in England.
Currently commanding a $198,000 service fee at Widden, Zoustar has also had two group one placegetters this season - Zoustyle (in MVRC Moir Stakes) in Melbourne and Zou Tiger (Golden Rose) in Sydney.
By deceased Encosta de Lago horse Northern Meteor (same sire as stallion brothers Deep Field and Shooting To Win), Zoustar also posted good results at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale this month.
A total of 11 Zoustar yearlings sold at the sale, including the horse's top price for a filly (from Shamardal mare Dice Game), which fetched 325,000 guineas.
Inglis posted the highest-priced ever two-year-old when a colt by Dundeel fetched $750,000 at its Ready2Race Sale at Riverside Stables, Warwick Farm, last week.
Leading conditioner Ciaron Maher teamed with Mat Becker's G1 Bloodstock to secure the colt, which was produced from winning Redoute's Choice mare Lady Moura.
Inglis said that the Dundeel colt was the most expensive "breeze-up" horse sold in Australasia in 15 years, while the sale was the highest grossing two-year-old sale in Australian history - at $15.646 million, from the 145 lots sold and an average $107,907.
The colt was sold via Baystone Farm of Gnarwarre in Victoria as agent.
A total of 24 horses sold for $200,000 or more, including a Deep Field colt (from High Chaparral mare Alderney) which sold for $550,000.
In other Widden Stud news, Widden Victoria announced that its young Great Britain-bred shuttler National Defense, died last month.
Winning two 1600 metres races as a juvenile, including the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere-G1 at Chantilly France, National Defense was the highest-rated two-year-old by champion UK sire Invincible Spirit (also sire of champion sire I Am Invincible, and Coolmore Stud's young horse Magna Grecia) in Victoria.
National Defense had already begun his stud career in Europe, successfully counting juvenile filly Twilight Gleaming (won US Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint-G2 and stakes placed in England and France) his best. The horse's first Australian two-year-olds are set to race this season.
