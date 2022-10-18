The Land

Toyota faces lawsuit over emission claims

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
October 18 2022 - 8:00pm
Toyota will face a class action lawsuit over claims it used 'defeat devices' to mask emissions. (Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS)

Up to half a million Australian drivers will take Toyota to court over allegations the company used a "diesel defeat device" to evade emission regulations.

