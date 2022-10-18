Solid demand pushes prices up at Maitland

STEER prices were as much as $150 a head dearer during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Michael Easey said the quality of the yarding was good with the highlight of the market being the Angus steers.
"The market was firm to $150 stronger for the steer draft, " Mr Easey said.
All up, 450 head were offered and all were sold.
A total of 200 weaner steers ranging in age from four to 12 months sold from $1250 to $2200. Most averaged $1700 which was about $150 dearer than the last Maitland store sale.
One-hundred weaner heifers of similar age to the steers sold from $900 to $1800 and averaged $1350.
Yearling steers attracted solid buyer support and were about $75 dearer. Most lines sold from $1650 to $2300 and averaged $1900.
Only 10 pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers were sold but they attracted bids from $2100 to $2700 and averaged $2600.
PTIC cows sold from $1700 to $2000, although just 10 head were offered.
The joined cows consisted of 20 head and they sold from $1250 to $2600.
Cows with calves sold to a firm trend from $2000 to $3500 and averaged $2500.
Ian Gollan, Rosebrook, sold a run of quality Angus steers for $2200 to Glenliam Farm, Glen William.
R and J Camilleri, Kulnura, sold a run of Angus weaners. The steers sold for $2090 and the heifers made $1750.
The sale was conducted by agents from Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
