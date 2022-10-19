The Land

Balance needed in methane talks

October 19 2022 - 10:00pm
Australian farmers have received assurances they will not be impacted if we sign up to US President Joe Biden's methane pledge. But a proposed 'cow tax' across the ditch, where the New Zealand government has signed on to the commitment to cut global methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, has made us wary.

