Balance needed in methane talks

Australian farmers have received assurances they will not be impacted if we sign up to US President Joe Biden's methane pledge. But a proposed 'cow tax' across the ditch, where the New Zealand government has signed on to the commitment to cut global methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, has made us wary.
NSW Farmers representatives convened in Sydney last week to discuss a range of policy topics, including methane. While they support continued investigations into methane emissions in the sector, they are opposed to the Australian Government signing up to the global pledge until detailed analysis of a transition is provided.
As a sector, agriculture is highly exposed to climate variability. The flooding events of this year and last are clear evidence of that. Meanwhile, the supply chain disruption this flooding has caused has shown how closely food availability and affordability are tied to agricultural productivity.
For this reason, among many others, farmers need to be at the table when it comes to measures to mitigate climate change. Agriculture stands ready to do its part, as demonstrated by the discussions our leaders have had around methane and other greenhouse gases.
But at the moment there very few scalable options to reduce methane emissions from broadacre livestock, other than reducing the national herd. This culling would lower emissions, but it would also reduce the food and fibre we are able to produce, which would almost certainly drive the price of food up.
Farmers are consistently pinpointed as problematic when it comes to emissions and in discussions about climate targets, but what about food security? The two aren't mutually exclusive - but finding a balance, as well as striving for meaningful outcomes, must be prioritised.
The long-term future of the agriculture sector must be a key consideration in any decisions relating to its emissions. We cannot allow farmers to be the climate scapegoats again. The cost of ignoring the sector is too dear.
