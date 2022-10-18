More than 12 hours of continuous rain, on top of already wet ground, failed to dampen the enthusiasm of stud and commercial buyers at the Pipkorn family's 34th annual Detpa Grove White Suffolk sale at Jeparit, Vic.
The offering of 247 stud ewes, stud rams, specially-selected rams and flock rams had a 97 per cent clearance at a $2539 average, twice topping at $32,000.
The line-up of 73 White Suffolk stud ewes started the sale on the strongest of notes on Thursday.
Of the 71 ewes to sell, 52pc sold to online bidders across five states.
This ewe draft topped at $3500 and averaged $1577.
It was Chris Squiers, Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, WA, operating through AuctionsPlus, who got the sale off to a cracking start.
He jumped in on the first pen of two ewes, taking Lot 1 at $2750, then its pen-mate at $1750.
He ended up being the volume ewe buyer, adding another eight, with his 10 ewes averaging $1725.
Tim Jorgensen, Mertex stud, Antwerp, Vic, was very selective, picking out two top ewes and paying $2750 and the sale top of $3500 to get them.
The top ewe, DG210453Tw, was a standout, with exceptional phenotype backed by elite performance figures, sired by Wingamin 192459, the $19,000 sire bought by the Pipkorns two years ago.
JP ON Venture Trading, operating through Elders Midland, WA, selected two ewes, including the second top price ewe, DG210246ET at $3250.
Not far behind Shirlee Downs in the volume buying stakes was fellow Western Australian, Laurie Fairclough, Stockdale stud, York, WA.
Operating via phone hook-up, Brett Shepherd, Kybybolite, SA, bought nine select ewes, paying to a top of $2500 and averaging $1778.
Charles Rowett, North Ulandi stud, Marrabel, SA, also gave volume support through AuctionsPlus, buying eight ewes at an $1125 average.
The much-anticipated draft of 28 stud rams followed the ewes.
The first ram in the ring was DG210193 at Lot 74.
Extremely long, full of muscle, structurally correct and displaying great breed type, this 16-month-old son of Ella Matta 190004 had growth figures of 12.9 for weaning weight and 19.69 for post-weaning eight.
It was quickly snapped up by the Hull family, Katatta Well stud, Streaky Bay, SA, connecting to the sale by phone. At $16,000, this was possibly another case of the first lot being the best value.
The next ram, DG210410Tw by Wingamin 192459 was not far behind in the volume stakes, plus had a touch of real class, being purchased for $18,000 by Gary Armstrong, Wagga Wagga, NSW, buying for his son Sam, who has recently started a White Suffolk stud.
However, it was not until Lot 84 that the first of the two $32,000 sale topping highlights stepped into the sale ring.
With a slightly more moderate frame than the first two rams, but with extreme performance and muscling, DG210325Tw was another hefty lad at just 17-months.
The strong bidding competition finally settled on two, with repeat top end buyer, Roger Wilkinson, Camborn stud, Pooncarrie, NSW, operating through Elders Mildura placing the winning bid.
The ram had performance figures of 11.69 for WWT, 18.45 for PWWT and 2.16 for eye muscle depth. It was also sired by the Wingamin ram that sired the top priced ewe.
It was not until 12 lots later that underbidders the Armstrongs settled on their next selection in the quest to purchase two top rams, DG210093Tw at Lot 96.
They persisted to the final bid at the equal sale top of $32,000, having been pushed all the way by Ian Gilmore, Baringa stud, Oberon, NSW.
This son of DG200452 had the highest eye muscle breeding value (3.48) and Terminal Carcase Plus index (163) in the draft.
Gary Armstrong said Sam had recently purchased the Pambria stud ewes and now had serious numbers of more than 200 ewes to breed from.
"If you're going to breed them, it's no use hanging around the bottom," he said.
DG210533Tw, sired by Felix 191175 was bought by Boree Park White Suffolks, WA, via phone at $20,000.
The other ram to hit five figures was DG210402, another absolute muscle machine on a more moderate frame, sired by DG Regal 200477. It was purchased for $10,000 by Brett Picker, Bigga, NSW, through AuctionsPlus.
The 28 stud rams averaged $8143, which was a national seasonal high stud ram average for the breed.
The quality and performance levels of the stud ram draft flowed on through the specially selected and flock rams drafts, with these being eagerly snapped up by commercial producers.
There were 140 sold of the 147 on offer, topping at $3250.
T&E Farms, operating through HF Richardson, Kaniva, Vic, was the standout commercial buyer for volume and price. It selected five from the specially-selected draft, then added seven more from the flock ram draft, paying to the $3250 top and averaging $2604.
Cherrymount Pastoral Co, through Elders Hamilton, Vic, bought 10 rams in total, including two from the stud draft, one specially selected ram and seven flock rams, topping at $3000 and averaging $2575.
JR&MJ Kilpatrick, through AWN Stawell, was another strong bidder this year, buying seven rams to $2750 and averaging $2214.
PPHS Naracoorte, SA, bought 39 rams, to be divided among eight clients, including Craig Bennie with seven rams averaging $2179; Lake Kemi Kemi with eight rams averaging $1219; TN Bourke, with six at $1000; and D&K Selkrig with six averaging $2208.
The Pipkorn family were ecstatic with the result.
"We were blown away by the level of support we received this year, not just at the top end by fellow breeders from across the country, but also from the many commercial producers who continue to sit through the stud sale and compete on our flock rams year after year, giving us valuable commercial feedback on how our genetics are working where it matters most in this industry," David Pipkorn said.
