The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Renowned cattleman and raconteur

October 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When Peter Sutherland was 72 and Shah was close to 40 years old, taken at Thologolong, where he was checking his cows. Photo: Border Mail
Peter Sutherland was a font of knowledge of the Upper Murray cattle industry and could recall yarns from the past so easily.
Peter Sutherland was a familiar face in the cattle sheds at the Sydney Royal Easter Show for many years.

There aren't too many people who have exhibited the champions of two breeds at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.