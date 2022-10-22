There aren't too many people who have exhibited the champions of two breeds at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Peter Sutherland might have been in a class of his own when at the 1986 Royal, he bred the champion Angus and champion Murray Grey female - it was an unusual feat, but then he was a dedicated stud cattle breeder who was steeped in the family tradition.
He was the 'Man from Upper Murray', and a very proud stockman and raconteur, who could think of nothing more enjoyable than having a yarn with a few mates around a campfire and raising a stubbie to the legendary stockmen of the past.
Not only did he know some of them, but working alongside his father in the cattle yards and paddocks at Thologolong, Peter learnt all the stories his father told.
More than the anecdotes, Peter imbibed the lessons of breeding top quality stud and commercial Angus on the property taken up by his grandfather Peter Alexander Sutherland in 1885.
It was Peter's grandfather who started the family tradition for breeding and showing Angus cattle, and also the privilege of judging cattle at the leading shows.
The late Peter Sutherland will always be recalled for his staunch opposition to the use of figures in the ambitious cattle breeding programs.
Growing up on Thologolong Station, in the Upper Murray, where his father bred Angus and his mother was instrumental in the foundation of the Murray Grey breed of cattle, it was natural for Peter to use his eye and natural instinct for the conformation of the animal when determining his breeding selections.
Peter Alexander Sutherland died on September 4.
He was 81 years and had lived life on his own terms, working in the cattle yards up to his sudden death, following a short period of deteriorating health.
Born on March 4, 1941 and named after his grandfather, he was the fifth child born to Keith and Helen (nee Player).
Peter learnt early the principles of good stockmanship from each parent.
He attended primary school at Burrowye and Bungil, before leaving home to be a boarder at Albury Boys Grammar School.
But his real education began at Thologolong, and his family recall with delight how Peter graduated from the Keith Sutherland School of cattle experience and yarns, with flying colours.
There was no doubt of Peter's ability to remember the stories of his father, nor was there ever any doubt in his ability to breed, show and judge cattle.
Like his grandfather and father before him, Peter was a highly respected cattleman and judge of all stud cattle breeds and steers.
Peter had the honour of judging at many of the country and royal shows around Australia.
Indeed, during his life, there were many who thought Peter the consummate judge of steers, taking the crowd along with him as he pointed out the deficiencies or the strengths of each particular steer in turn.
But it will long be noted, Peter was a very determined advocate of the Murray Grey as he continued to promote the Australian breed until his death - that will be his legacy.
One triumph to be recorded - in 2018 at the Melbourne Royal, Peter paraded the supreme Murray Grey exhibit, a six year old cow Doris SSH1.
That was 55 years after he had shown the grand champion female in Melbourne.
Long may that record stand.
Peter was the last surviving Murray Grey breeder who attended the inaugural meeting to form the breed society.
Howard Charles met Peter after the Murray Grey Beef Cattle Society was formed in 1962 and in 1963 he visited Thologolong to purchase two heifers, to start his Murray Grey stud.
Both he and Peter gave a lot to the Melbourne Royal Show and were acknowledged with life memberships of the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria.
They also served on the Murray Grey committee for many years, as presidents and were each presented with life memberships.
"So every time we got together in later years, even though these occasions may have been years apart, it was as if we had only been talking quite recently," Mr Charles recalled.
"He was great company and a noted raconteur, with a long and clear memory of people and events. His stories were legends of life in the Murray Valley and many were retold and enjoyed at his funeral.
"There was so much of his life for everybody to celebrate: He had an amazing run of unrivalled successes with his cattle in those early years of the society, winning a long string of championships with bulls, cows and steers at both Melbourne and Sydney Royal Shows.
"Like all the Sutherland family, Peter had inherited an incredible eye for stock, not only cattle, but he made his name as an outstanding judge of steers and I can remember him giving a masterclass in judging, one day in Cooma, when he led his audience through every steer as he finished selecting his prizewinners.
"In those years the Murray Greys were dominating the interbreed steer competitions and Peter's team selections made a major contribution to that success."
Above all, Peter was a really good mate to many, not only to those who loved cattle and the land.
He was also renowned for his kindness and encouragement to those in need - one anecdote will suffice - two backpackers from abroad punctured a tyre on the road outside Thologolong.
Peter invited them into his home and they stayed for some months working with the stock and taking away with them a store of memories they were not likely to forget easily.
His passing is a great loss to the Murray Grey breed, to the stud cattle industry, to the Upper Murray region and to cattlemen all over Australia.
Peter is survived by his wife Gina, children Lisa, Kerrie, Rocky and Meaghan, grandchildren, Abbey, Rosie, Daisy, Ewan and Luca, great grandchildren, Blake, Zahli and Ruby, his brothers Murray and Sapper and sister Fiona.
