WHAT started as a snack for their cattle has become a unique product for Flyfaire Wines as they make flour from the by-product of their Woomargama winery.
Julianne Cox and Les Hanel have developed a flour using the marc, the solid remains left after pressing the winegrapes, from making Merlot.
Ms Cox said the idea came after feeding the marc to their cattle during the drought.
"They used to run to it and get excited about it because it's got complex carbohydrates and sugars in it," she said.
"Then we thought well there's something else we could do with this by-product. We did a bit of research and came up with the idea of making a flour out of the marc."
Read more: Missed opportunities for rail
The marc can be stored almost indefinitely until ready to be used, with it then sundried and ground to make the flour.
Mr Hanel said they had the flour analysed and found it to contain antioxidants, dietary fibre and omega six, among other things.
"We were surprised by the results," he said.
Ms Cox has since been experimenting with things to do with the flour, including in bread, coating brie with it and using it as a marinade on steak before cooking. While they currently only sell flour made from Merlot grapes, the pair are experimenting with making flour from Chardonnay and Riesling grapes.
Ms Cox said this was a work in progress as the marc from the white varieties is moister due to the difference in the winemaking process with red wine grapes fermenting on the skins before pressing.
Flyfaire Wines is currently in the process of being certified sustainable with Wine Australia and using the by-products was another step to achieving this goal. Australian wineries produce almost 20,000 tonnes of marc a year with some putting it back into their vineyards for compost.
"Thousands of tonnes of marc goes to waste," Mr Hanel said.
"We liked the idea of being able to use everything - to throw away part of the process doesn't make sense to me."
"We want the farm to be a complete cycle and produce no waste," Ms Cox said.
Mr Hanel said being sustainable was important to them not only for the benefit to the environment but also helps future proof their business.
"You've got a direction if you're sustainable," he said.
"It means we can survive moving forward."
And Mr Hanel said flour was only the first step in using their waste, with a dream to create oils from the seeds of the grapes.
He said other wineries could also start using the marc to make flour as well.
"I don't want to keep this to myself. I want to share this expertise. It could be another income stream for other wineries and help make them more resilient," he said.
Mr Hanel said he would also like to see more research into the marc as a potential feed additive for livestock.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.