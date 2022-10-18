The Land
First-cross ewes feature in cropping country

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 18 2022 - 10:00pm
Andrew Roberts in the yards at Marrar with his latest purchase of Border Leicester sires from Gleneith.
September 2021-drop, August-shorn first-cross ewes.
Caroonboon-blood Merino ewes purchased at Jerilderie.

The breeding of first-cross ewes is an important and enjoyable enterprise for third-generation farmer Andrew and Rachel Roberts, on the 600 hectare aggregation based on, Glenrock, Marrar.

