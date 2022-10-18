The breeding of first-cross ewes is an important and enjoyable enterprise for third-generation farmer Andrew and Rachel Roberts, on the 600 hectare aggregation based on, Glenrock, Marrar.
The breeding of first-cross ewes has long been a part of the program at Glenrock, and Mr Roberts said it has been a financially successful complement to the winter cropping program.
But in the past decade they have moved to increase the number of ewes and still retain the cropping area due to the introduction of grazing crops on the property.
"We are getting good wool cuts of the Merino ewes along with very good prices for the wether lambs," he said.
"And with the sale of our first-cross ewes to prime lamb breeders, it makes sense for us."
Mr Roberts said he has been moving more towards sheep in the past couple of years, in variance to the almost total cropping programs of the Marrar district.
"We are now joining 1000 Merino ewes to Border Leicester rams," he said.
"The first-cross ewes are sold on-farm and the wethers are sold in January through the Wagga Wagga saleyards.
"Last two years, the wethers have topped the sale."
Last season's returns for the first-cross sheep sold indicated $290 for the November-shorn wether lambs and in 2020 they sold for $275, and the first-cross ewes sold for $500 in 2021 and $380 in 2022.
The ewe portion have been bought by repeat buyers, Gordon and Bob Rodham, Uranquinty, who have repeatedly topped the Wagga Wagga sale with their new season lambs and they hold the national record for new season lambs.
"Last spring, Gordon Rodham sold his for $331.20 which was the record and a month later his brother Bob sold his for $340," Mr Roberts said.
"It is very pleasing to know our ewes can breed on to produce lambs that can make those prices. It makes me feel good about the first-cross industry."
Replacement Merino ewes are purchased during the John Wells Memorial Sheep Sale in Jerilderie, where Mr Roberts said they usually try to buy the Willandra-blood sheep, either from Willandra or from Sleigh Pastoral Co.
But it all depends upon what numbers are needed, the size of the pen offered and the price, and he isn't always successful in buying that bloodline.
At the 2022 sale, 195 Caroonboon-blood Merino ewes were bought for $330.
He buys at the top end of the sale to secure the better of the classed young ewes, and he keeps them at Marrar until they are into their fifth year or sixth year.
"We like that the Jerilderie ewes will cut a bit more wool," he said. "And they are still as long and as heavy as the Hay sheep."
For the past 10 years Border Leicester rams have been bought at the annual Gleneith sale conducted by the Kember family, Ganmain.
"They breed the type of ewe we like to breed," Mr Roberts said.
"They throw back to the tall and open face and with good fertility.
"We have been getting very good weaning percentages - this year with weaned 130pc April- and September-drop lambs and 137pc last year."
Mr Roberts said he considers the number of lambs weaned more important than the scanning or lamb marking percentage.
The ewes are scanned each year and those dry are given a second chance - if they come in again dry they are culled which Mr Roberts attributes to the very good weaning rate.
When selecting his replacement rams, he analyses the ASBV figures of the rams and their basic conformation while they are in the pens.
"It's a good guide to follow, the breeders are doing all the work for you so you can go to the sale and know they have done all the weighing and tagging and all that hard work and you can get the figures from the catalogue," he said.
But he won't make the buying decision until they are presented through the ring.
"I still like to wait to see the ram come through and see how he walks and stands and how long his body is," Mr Roberts said. "I feel that is the best way to judge the ram and I think I'm getting very good rams."
