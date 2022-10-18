A marquee set for a fine lunch in a green Kyogle paddock proved the perfect opportunity to spruik the benefits of the Limousin breed, to a dining crowd of 80 on Saturday.
Hosted by Josh and Kirsty Sawtell, Lindsay View Limousins at Findon Creek, breed enthusiasts were presented with brisket and flank rolls, cooked to gourmet standard.
The mood of producers was buoyant in the current climate, reported Mr Sawtell.
Robert Gill, Alexander Downs, spoke on the attribute of the breed, acknowledging that his family business was built in the mid 1980s on the back of Limousin beef, which provided more than yield.
"We've had a relationship with Limousin because of its eating qualities," he said.
"However the animal has to be well finished and there can be no shortcuts. They need to be on that rising plane of nutrition; they need to be properly fattened to get consistency.
"Some of the dearest cattle we buy are Limousin cross calves.
"The sire over any British mother is a good one but good eating meat is a long term project."
