Beekeepers hit by Varroa mite in surveillance zones eligible for payments

Updated October 19 2022 - 12:39am, first published October 18 2022 - 7:00pm
Purple zone beekeepers now eligible for payments

Registered commercial beekeepers impacted by Varroa mite in the surveillance (purple) zones are now eligible for reimbursement payments under the agreed National Response Plan.

