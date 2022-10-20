Level playing field despite difficult season

FARMERS in NSW still have time to enter the annual state wheat competition as a La Nina impacted harvest looms.
While 2022 has been a tough year for many cropping operations, the Suncorp Bank Championship Dryland Field competition - which has been running for 23 years - is still hoping to secure some high quality entries from those who have successfully battled the tricky season.
Winter crop production in NSW has been variable with the forecast to fall short of the near-record production of last year. That's due to above average autumn and spring rainfall.
Waterlogging issues have also hampered efforts but according to judge Frank McRae from Borenore, west of Orange, that makes for a more exciting competition.
"It's been a challenging growing season with too much of a good thing in the way of rainfall and localised flooding on some growers land, but it's certainly levelled the playing field," Mr McRae said.
"Crop management and what growers have done in preparation stands out immediately; from rotations right through the year, to supporting soil health through nutrition, crop disease and whether they've applied fungicide - it's a combination of all the management factors that come together," he said.
"The wheat competition is generally a yield-based competition, but if a grower has made the best of the local season with good management practices, they can expect a strong performance in this year's competition."
Mr McRae is back in the judge's seat for the second year, assessing the top five crops in each region after the cut-off dates.
"The wet conditions delayed sowing in a lot of areas so the later sown crops may struggle yield-wise, particularly north of the Temora region which is very wet, but further south in well-drained country they're looking at really top-yielding crops," Mr McRae said.
"It's a points-based yield competition so the top crops are always up there, but it's the other management factors that help achieve the yield potential of those crops."
The event is run by AgShows NSW, the peak body for 192 shows. Judging in each local region kicks-off next month, with northern growers first to submit their entrants.
Central, southern, and western districts will follow to establish the top five crops in each region, before the regional, and finally, state winner is announced at the 2022 Wheat Presentation Dinner in Dubbo in January 2023.
"AgShows NSW Wheat Competitions provide a great learning opportunity for growers, and we're certainly expecting to see some new entrants this year," Mr McRae said.
The cut off dates for competitions in each region as are:
Growers can enter through their local AgShows NSW competition.
This year's competition is sponsored by Suncorp Bank, Dual Chelate Fertiliser, The Land and Lowes Petroleum.
