I would never have imagined myself being drawn to read an article titled 'Why does rain make potholes worse?' but that's exactly what I found myself doing last week.
It has been a travel-intensive time for me over the past couple of weeks travelling to group meetings and to branch celebrations throughout the state, and looking to the future, it remains so.
Potholes, therefore, are big on my agenda, avoiding them, that is.
Thanks to my reading, I am now well-versed in the pathology of potholes. I know that cracks in poorly maintained road surfaces allow water to penetrate, undermine the supporting layers, cause subsidence and result in the formation of potholes.
Many rural arterial roads throughout NSW are in poor condition, meaning that they are vulnerable to this process and the development of potholes.
Local regional councils, in many instances, are not able to maintain the ongoing damage and deterioration of roads within existing budgets.
Often these roads have had years of poor maintenance with minor patchy repairs and are now in such poor condition that they pose a safety risk to users.
In some cases, load limitations have led to impacts on the transportation of goods in and out of communities, therefore, having a negative impact on both local and state economies.
In the absence of transport alternatives, these rural and regional roads play an important role in supporting the livelihood of the population and in transporting the food and fibre produced to markets throughout Australia and beyond.
At the individual level, these roads provide residents with their only means of connectivity to larger regional centres where they access the goods and essential health care, aged care, and disability support services that they require.
CWA of NSW has called on successive Australian and state governments to take the lead in developing a more collaborative approach to identifying, prioritising, funding, and delivering a program of upgrade and renewal for these essential regional road networks throughout NSW.
Putting the case to government that It makes good economic sense to regularly maintain these roads and extend serviceable lifespan and achieve a higher rate of return on the initial investment.
This year rain and associated flooding has compounded what was already a major problem, with significant flood damage to the regional rural road networks becoming apparent as floodwaters subside.
Many roads have developed deep potholes and ruts that are problematic for farmers trying to get their produce to market and a safety issue for motorists in regional communities.
With councils responsible for approximately 90 per cent of the NSW road network, including road safety and maintenance, councils have made it known that they struggle to deliver on this responsibility without significant state and Australian government support.
The current situation has become critical as councils struggle to undertake temporary repairs to keep regional communities accessible and enable trucks and other heavy machinery to access farms to harvest and transport livestock and produce to market.
In early October, the Australian and NSW government announced a $312.5 million jointly funded Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package (RRTRP) or 'Build back better' as it is known, to rebuild the transport and road infrastructure network damaged or impacted by floods in 26 flood-affected Local Government Areas (LGAs) across northern NSW.
Given estimates of $1.3 billion worth of damage to roads in February and March alone, this will be nowhere near enough to address the crisis.
In addition, shortages of materials and labour, along with the sheer scale of the damage, meaning it could be years before some roads are fixed.
With a third La Nina weather pattern confirmed, there are fears that new flooding will result in further damage and reconstruction delays.
If successive Australian and state governments had listened to their rural and regional communities and worked in collaboration to 'Build better before' perhaps the current crisis in regional rural transport might have been averted, and the infrastructure might have been "stronger, better, and more able to withstand the challenge posed by (the current) natural disasters".
