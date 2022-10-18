A strong crowd were very selective at the annual Monaro White Wools Merino Ram Sale, Cooma, on Tuesday, paying to tops of $6000 on two occasions.
The sale was the pinnacle of production for Michael Green, Boudjah Merinos, Kybean via Cooma and Steve Tozer, Maine Range Merino stud, Cooma.
The sale saw the Boudjah draft sell to a $6000 equal top price, with 68 of 83 rams selling for a $2011 average, while the Maine Range draft also topped at $6000 and averaged $2112 for the 23 of 28 sold in total.
The top ram of the Boudjah draft sold to New England Merino breeder Dan Sisson, Black Mountain via Guyra, and his son Darcy, for $6000.
Mr Sisson bought five rams for himself, averaging $2750 and three rams for his father, averaging $1333.
The top ram was a Poll Merino ram, weighing by 92 kilograms, by the One Oak Q sire at 19.2 micron, with a 2.8 standard deviation, 14.7 per cent coefficient variation and 99.5pc comfort factor.
Mr Sisson said he had made the long trek south every year for the past eight years, chasing rams under the 19-micron mark, as they got finer when they headed back to the New England.
"We want rams with scale and depth, backed by fertility and high quality wool cuts, with good soft staples," he said.
Mr Sisson commented on the top ram, as having pure scale, carcase and fats to match, while not giving anything away with really good staple length.
The longest serving Boudjah client Bruce Tozer, Coonerang Estate, Cooma, who has bought from the Green family from the stud's inception was again active at the top end, buying two rams to a $5000 top in a draft of eight, averaging an impressive $3656.
Mr Tozer runs 2200 Merino ewes, averaging 18.5 to 19 micron across their ewe flock and loves the good, big, wool cutters they get from the Green family, as they have significantly improved their sheep over the years.
Retired agent Michael McCormick, Goulburn, was again on hand helping a few good old clients with advice and secured 10 rams for his clients for a $2500 average.
Mr McCormick said he would usually buy 20 rams, but due to the tough seasonal conditions he was down on numbers required.
"I was chasing big plain bodied rams that are straight out of the paddock and in their working clothes," he said.
"You buy these sheep and you get what you get and that's the real attraction here, and the ability to go home and you can put them straight to work without hesitation."
Michael Hannan, Wandella Pastoral Company, Cullerin, bought eight rams at a $2781 average, chasing rams with size and frame to join to his 1500 Merino ewes.
He has been ringside for 20-plus years at the Green family's sale, picking the eyes out of the sale chasing density and brightness in his wools.
"These rams give you big frames, cut plenty of wool and they still maintain brightness and yield, which is the perfect mix for us," he said.
Robert Hain, Gunyah, Cooma, paid $6000 and $5500 for the two top Maine Range rams, in a draft of five rams, averaging $3200.
Mr Hain is pure Egelabra blood on his home block, but has bought a new property and will run these rams over a selection of Egelabra-blood ewes on that property at Rocky Plain.
He will join 550 ewes to these rams, with the wether portion grown out to sale weights or sold to local buyers as wool growers.
Adam Roberson, Glenbernie, Cooma, paid $4000 and $4750 from the Tozer family's draft, while long-term clients Fraser brothers, Cooma, bought three at $1333 and Glenriver Pastoral, Delegate paid $4750 and $3250.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders across both sales with Rick Power as the auctioneer.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
