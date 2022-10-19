The Land

Concerns benefits of Inland Rail will be lost at port

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
Matthew Madden will lead NSW Farmers' modernising rail infrastructure taskforce to tackle rail freight problems.

With the Parkes to Narromine section up and running and the Narrabri to North Star section under construction, it is full steam ahead for the Inland Rail project.

Senior Journalist, The Land

