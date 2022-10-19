With the Parkes to Narromine section up and running and the Narrabri to North Star section under construction, it is full steam ahead for the Inland Rail project.
However, the benefits Inland Rail will bring exporters may be lost at the port, according to NSW Farmers.
Holding concerns that without significant improvement in rail access and operations at port, exporters would continue to see bottlenecks and miss opportunities for economic growth, NSW Farmers has created the modernising rail infrastructure taskforce.
The taskforce has been assembled to bring NSW rail freight in line with world's best practice, and identify supply chain bottlenecks costing the state billions in lost revenue each year.
Moree grain grower and taskforce chair Matthew Madden said there were immediate issues costing farmers, which could be resolved.
"The fact we've got grain being driven by road into the biggest city in the country is a clear sign we've got some big issues with our rail freight system," Mr Madden said.
"Improving rail freight from northern grain growers to the Port of Newcastle would save farmers between $16 and $22 per tonne, or up to $2.8 billion over the next 30 years, allowing them to reinvest in their businesses and drive more economic activity in the regions.
"Another example is the South West Illawarra Rail Link that would greatly improve agricultural connections to Port Kembla."
ALSO READ:
While access to export markets is a key component for the viability of many farming enterprises, Mr Madden said poor rail quality, high port charges and port bottlenecks were holding up the industry.
"Farmers want to get on with the business of farming without having to worry about these transport bottlenecks," Mr Madden said.
"Agricultural industries are an economic dynamo in NSW, but we're being outpaced by other countries and we need to get our supply chains up to scratch.
"Given we're a key user of ports and railway lines, we need to play a key role in helping tackle the problem."
A major piece of infrastructure and a massive undertaking, Inland Rail was designed to enhance freight rail capacity between Melbourne and Brisbane.
"Inland Rail will enable the faster and safer transportation of goods," an Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) spokesperson said.
"In the communities, where Inland Rail has and is being constructed, we continue to receive very positive feedback, especially from local businesses and workers.
"The project has already made significant progress with the completion of the Parkes to Narromine section as well as ongoing construction on the Narrabri to North Star section."
This being said, the opening of the Moree to Narrabri line was set for early November but has now been pushed back at least two weeks.
Growers in the area have trains ready to go to port and one has a boat being bought in to export grain.
These growers will be unable to meet orders as the trains sit there waiting for the line to open.
The ARTC spokesperson said the completion date for the program as a whole was unclear.
ARTC said factors such as ongoing community consultation, government approvals and design development work, and weather events continue to influence the completion date.
"ARTC is engaging with landowners and stakeholders and we are responding to community concerns," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.