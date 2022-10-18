Buyers owned the day at the Hedger family's annual Snowy Plain Merino and Snow Vale Poll Merino Ram Sale at Berridale on Tuesday, pushing the top sires to $5250.
In all, 46 of 62 Merino and Poll Merino rams topped at $5250, with several making to $5000 on the way to averaging $2070 across the draft.
Top priced buyer Bryce Jones, Rand, paid to $5250 for nine rams, averaging $1972, with a good variation across their standard deviation and coefficient variation.
He joins 1500 ewes at 16 to 18 micron and was impressed with the top rams' style of wool and overall size.
Mr Jones said they had been buying here for five years and were extremely impressed with the brightness of wool, carcase shape of the rams and the quality wool cuts they got off their sheep.
Volume buyer Rob Campbell, Amandri Group, Rocky Plain, manages the place for its Chinese owners. He said he was looking for rams at the finer end of the sale that were still larger framed and heavier cutting wool sheep.
Mr Campbell bought 12 rams in total, averaging $1417, to join to his 3500, 17-micron Merino ewe flock and believed the sale was great value for money.
Warwick Brown, Koonongwootong, Victoria and his agent Kevin Beaton, Nutrien Hamilton, Vic, have been travelling north to secure the Hedger family's rams for 10 years.
They bought at the top end chasing the higher quality rams, paying to a top of $5000 and averaging $3250.
Mr Brown runs 2000, 17-micron ewes and was looking for good woolled rams, with plenty of depth and structure in the better quality sheep.
Tim Jardine, Rocky Plain, helped set a floor in the market, securing seven rams for a $1571 average.
Mr Jardine came with the intent to buy the higher micron rams in the sale and did so, buying the heavier cutting type rams in the fine to fine medium range and it didn't matter if they were polled or horned.
Mr Jardine keeps 600 to 800 of his wethers annually to run on a lease block he has, and grows them out to four to five years of age.
Selling agents were Nutrien with Tim Woodham of Nutrien Stud Stock the auctioneer.
