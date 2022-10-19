THE 507 hectare (1253 acre) Northern Tablelands property Julkerru remains on the market after being passed in at auction on Tuesday night.
Located on Niangala-Weabonga Road at Niangala, NSW, Julkerru is described as being a productive breeding and fattening property.
Julkerru is being offered by Casey and Adriana Stoner through McCulloch Agencies and is described as being a good balance of open grazing and sheltered timber country.
The property's rich chocolate and light basalt soils feature cocksfoot, red clover, fescue and prairie grass pastures.
There are 13 main paddocks and has two sets of steel cattle yards.
Julkerru has good natural water and direct access to Mulla Creek. Several of the property's dams have also been stocked with trout. The average annual rainfall is in the 1000-1150mm range.
Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom, three bathroom brick homestead showcasing magnificent views.
Julkerru is situated 74km south east of Tamworth, 54km south of Walcha and 245km north of Newcastle.
Contact Daniel McCulloch, 0429 613 332, or Belinda McCarthy, 0447 391 206, McCulloch Agencies.
