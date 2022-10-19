The Land

Sky Ranch at Lake Keepit sold at auction | Video

By Mark Phelps
October 19 2022 - 1:30am
THE 321 hectare (794 acre) Lake Keepit Dam property Sky Ranch has sold at a McCulloch Agencies auction for $1.71 million.

