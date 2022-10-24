A canola crop with excellent podding depth and branching has been judged the winner of this year's Duri Ag Bureau canola competition, making it a clear winner.
Entered by the Bowler family, Wheatacres, Bithramere, the Pioneer 93 variety scored 129 points, placing it in front as a clear winner.
Eight crops entered the competition, with the other seven scoring between 103 and 109 points, indicating the closeness of the scrutiny for the minor placings.
This year's judges were Pioneer territory sales manager Northern NSW and Liverpool Plains, Sam Gall and Pioneer farm services consultant, Liverpool Plains, Greg Phillips.
Mr Gall said the closeness of the point scores indicated the growing conditions.
"It's been a difficult year for the management of crops due to the rain," Mr Gall said.
He said decisions made during the day's judging were centred on disease management.
"There were a lot of crops impacted by the fungus sclerotinia.
He said some crops had been managed by fungicide applications, but not all of them, and depending on what fungicide had been used, there may have been an impact.
"With the amount of rain we've had across NSW this year, the sclerotinia has gone nuts, and we can see (the fungicide) Aviator has done a better job than Prosaro," Mr Gall said.
He said the winning crop was "a standout" and estimated its yield would be from 3.1 tonnes/hectare to 3.2t/ha. "It had excellent podding depth and great branching."
Alice Bowler, Wheatacres, said the winning crop was sown at a rate of 2.2kg/ha on 26 April, and the seed was planted dry with the expectation of forecasts of about five mm of rain around planting. However, the predicted rain did not fall, and the expected plant population suffered in the crop's early growth.
A wet winter has benefited the crop, which was sown on red, sloping soils and did not suffer from wet feet like crops on black soils in the neighbourhood.
Ms Bowler said the crop would be direct headed at harvest, and she expected the process to be slow with the thick stems and well-branched.
The crop was sown with 400kg of sulphate, which helped top up Sulphur deficiencies, and six tonnes of chicken manure was also applied.
Second place went to Dan Cameron and Gill Burke, Narooma Hill, Winton, with a crop of Pioneer 93 that scored 109 points.
Mr Gall said the estimated yield of this crop was between 2.7t/ha to 2.8t/h, and even in height and maturity. However, he said the crop had been impacted by sclerotinia fungus.
Ms Burke said she and her partner had only bought the property two years ago and had sown 280ha of canola to provide a break from the previous owner's practice of "wheat on wheat".
Equal third place was shared by Tom and Julie Chaffey and Gareth Rogers with 107 points each. Mr Gall estimated these crops would yield between 2.5t/ha and 2.6t/ha.
