Merino rams sold to $3750 twice and averaged $2262 at Bindaree

Brett Tindal
By Brett Tindal
October 19 2022 - 3:30am
A first time at auction saw the Bindaree Merino stud, Berridale, sell to a top of $3750 on two occasions, after switching from a helmsman auction previously. .

