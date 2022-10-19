A first time at auction saw the Bindaree Merino stud, Berridale, sell to a top of $3750 on two occasions, after switching from a helmsman auction previously. .
In the break down the Clifford family sold 21 of 36 rams on the day to average $2262.
The first of the top rams was sold to Kerry Wellsmore, Dalgety, that had bought two rams privately last year from the Bindaree stud, but this was his first year chasing rams at auction.
Mr Wellsmore paid to $3750 for six rams and averaged $2625.
The top ram was snapped up in the first lot of the day at 18.1 micron, a standard deviation of 3, 16.6 coefficient variation and a 99.8 comfort factor.
Mr Wellsmore said his previous ram supplier had stopped operating and he had been watching the Bindaree program for the last couple of years, as he liked the stylish wools they offered.
"The rams were very stylish rams, with good staple lengths, great body depth and length of body," he said.
Mr Wellsmore joins 1700 ewes, averaging 18.5 micron, where he breeds wethers to hold onto for a while and get several cuts of wool from.
Clyde and daughter Michelle Hain, "Frampton", Cooma, also paid $3750 for a stylish ram top equal top the sale, along with a second sire at $2000.
Michelle said they liked to diversify their ram buying and support the smaller operators.
"What you see here is what you get, when you take them home and get lambs on the ground, which is nice see the true breeding flowing through," she said.
The Hain's run 1800, 18 micron ewes and 400 crossbred ewes, with an aim to produce wethers to run on their other block at Frying pan.
Ms Hain said they sold wethers through wagga this year that had returned $270 a head.
In the wrap up, Rodney Pope, Jimenbuen, bought two rams at 43500 apiece, while Jim Craze, Berridale, loaded three rams at $1000 apiece, Peter Sands, Cooma, bought two rams at an $1875 average and Graham Hillyer, Bombala, purchased two rams at $1000 each.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with Rick Power as the auctioneer
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
