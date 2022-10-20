Prior to the election, The Nationals secured $21 billion in new funding for regional community facilities, healthcare, water infrastructure, roads, education and training facilities.
This is much needed funding to drive regional growth and jobs. Unfortunately, we learn from news reports this funding is under threat.
We've seen this play out before with Prime Minister Albanese having a proven formula for cutting funding from regional Australia.
First, claim the Coalition was rorting projects to favour regional communities, then introduce Labor's own program to pay for pre-election pork-barrelling of key marginal Labor seats whilst claiming new rules will be introduced.
Then when the Labor party have been in government for a year or two, they ignore said rules.
When he was the infrastructure minister in the Rudd government, Mr Albanese cut funding to vital projects to our communities in Coalition seats, claiming the funding was nothing but pork-barrelling and rorts and weren't worthy of funding.
He then replaced the Coalition program with a program Labor called the Better Regions program which saw 90 per cent of its regional funding spent in Labor seats.
Fast forward to 2010 and a damning Australian National Audit Office report found the then infrastructure minister, Albanese, had failed his own guidelines in dishing out $550 million via the Regional and Local Community Infrastructure Program.
Only 18pc of applications for funding in Coalition-held seats were approved, compared with 42pc in ALP electorates. In safe Coalition-held seats, the approval rate was just 10.7pc.
By 2012, the Auditor-General was reporting details of 33 cases over a two-year period in which Labor ministers, including now Prime Minister Albanese had violated anti pork-barrelling rules brought in by Labor.
Mr Albanese, the then transport minister, approved three Roads to Recovery grants in his inner-Sydney electorate of Grayndler.
We know that our regional communities deserve to have the infrastructure, whether it is roads, water security, healthcare or childcare facilities.
Some projects now facing the axe resolve environmental issues like the Sewering Coastal Villages Project.
It is designed to resolve water contamination issues caused by current onsite sewerage management systems that has seen closures of the Kalang and Bellingen rivers and devastated the local aquaculture industry.
Other projects facing the chopping block include regional Veterans' and Families' Hubs at a time when, as is being told time and again at the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, we know we need to do more for our veterans' community.
Labor needs to face regional communities and explain to them why their projects are any less worthy of funding than projects in Western Sydney, outer Melbourne or other urban areas.
