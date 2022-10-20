Want to have your say in The Land. Send a letter to letters@theland.com.au (include your name, location and a contact number). Submissions may be edited.
There has been much commentary in the media over the past few months about the grass-fed cattle reform process, with some asserting that Cattle Council of Australia (CCA) 'hijacked' the reform process - a claim that cannot be further from the truth.
As the recognised representative organisation for the grass-fed cattle industry, members of CCA had to decide if it was to transition to a new constitution.
Any claims to the contrary are patently incorrect and misleading. The draft Cattle Australia constitution was developed by the Restructure Steering Committee (Cattle Producers Australia, Northern Pastoral Group, State Farming Organisations (SFOs) and CCA) via a broad and inclusive consultation framework.
CCA then worked with its founding members - the SFOs - and broader industry representatives to finalise the draft.
There were significantly divergent views, and concessions were required by all parties to ensure the reform process continued.
As was legally required, CCA then presented the draft Cattle Australia Constitution to its members for endorsement at a special general meeting.
The constitution was passed by 75 per cent of the SFOs and 91.75pc of the CCA members who voted.
Whichever way you look at it, this collectively amounts to 1000s of grass-fed cattle Australian producers who either voted independently or were represented by their respective SFO - a resounding vote of support and a clear mandate for change.
Throughout the entire reform process CCA has openly and in good faith provided an opportunity for all stakeholders to engage in this reform process.
We will continue to do so as we progress towards the commencement of Cattle Australia on November 4, 2022.
For the first time, producers across the country can nominate and elect those producers they consider will best represent their interests.
Doing so will give Cattle Australia the best chance of success.
LLOYD HICK, Cattle Council of Australia president.
Thank you to those who have been involved with putting together the draft constitution.
It will probably never be right for everyone but let's move forward and not become 'bogged down' about incidental issues, as they can be corrected in the future on passing by members of a special resolution.
Following release of the draft constitution, I have been reflecting upon what might be required for the proposed new organisation to be successful.
Under leadership, a mix of skills will be required in order for the organisation to be successful.
After a review of the draft constitution it is likely from a required board of directors of nine, there will be not less than seven cattle producers, and there could be more.
I am querying myself whether that likely skill base is the correct mix. What about the skills with marketing, finance, technology, business planning, legal and other specialists?
Yes you can hire those types of skills.
That said, there is a requirement for elected directors to take into account skills required on the board when appointing other directors.
The other real challenge is obtaining sufficient funding to function properly.
I understand the funding of the Cattle Council was approximately $3 million a year, and to me for an organisation of that size, that is totally inadequate.
If Cattle Australia is to attract quality people including a highly skilled CEO, then it must be properly funded.
The funding should also be adequate to reward the skilled individuals required for the board.
I do not underestimate the challenges moving forward and thought leadership that will be required from those representing the members.
Probably the most challenging issue is how you might fund the organisation.
That issue, like the others, is a matter for members, but I am constantly thinking that producers, who want an organisation to be successful must be prepared to pay an annual fee as part of the funding.
Another important issue will the board allowing the CEO to lead without unnecessary interference in management issues.
It never ceases to amaze me what an issue this is in numerous organisations.
The board must focus on strategy and not interfere with operational issues.
RODNEY BELL, Queensland.
The Piper Bill will remove the 50 year restrictions on the Port of Newcastle from expanding container traffic as a result of fine details in the original sell-off of the ports by the Baird government.
This bill has the support of two National Party elected representatives from New England and Upper Hunter electorates in removing the stranglehold on container traffic, and thus economic development in Northern NSW.
Many containers currently are landed in Melbourne and transhipped to northern NSW by road due to restricted access to NSW ports
(Tamworth MP Kevin) Anderson's electorate is directly affected by the current restrictions so I ask when is he going to support this bill?
This move could ensure greater economic development and employment in regional and rural Northern NSW.
Actions such as this would be of more use than having a shear off against a Tamworth councillor.
GRAEME HARRIS, Tamworth, NSW.
