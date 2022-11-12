Genomics is increasingly important for producers for a range of livestock management applications.
This could include parent verification, horn status, gene effects or defect detection and is no longer confined to the realm of studs. Managing director and senior consultant of Sheep Metrix, Sally Martin, said genomics testing also improved accuracy of Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs).
This was particularly the case for the hard to measure traits such as eating quality and reproductive potential.
"That is where the genomics really helps people to have more confidence in the breeding values and adds accuracy if people want to select at an earlier age," Ms Martin said.
She said genomics were underpinned by reference populations and for commercial producers they could be used to create a flock profile to benchmark their flock's genetics against the industry and to better understand what traits to seek in future sires.
In order to build a flock profile, the producer takes 20 random DNA samples from the flock (recommended to be the maiden ewes) to be tested, and then they are provided with a report on the an average of where they sit in relation to ASBV's and indexes for their flock.
"The flock profile gives you an indication of the rams you used five or six years ago, but if people are purchasing rams with breeding values, it can be used to make sure you are purchasing rams to drive your flock forward," Ms Martin said.
"The breeding values on the rams is predicting where you should be and where you are going to be, and a flock profile is giving you an indication of where your current genetic benchmark might be," she said.
Commercial producer Dugald Campbell, Wellington, had completed three genomic flock profiles of his own ewes and also used the results as a guide to select and track rams. He joins about 7000 Merino ewes in a split joining and uses genomics to generate a flock profile and to refine breeding objectives. "The rams I am selecting for need to have good eye muscle and fat, good staple length because we are shearing every six months," Mr Campbell said.
Mr Campbell said he used ASBVs in all ram selection, purchasing mainly from local stud, Bella Lana, which also utilised genomic testing.
"I don't even have to look at the rams first, I can look at their ASBVs and select about 30 to 40 rams from the sale catalogue that match what I want and then just look at those rams at the sale instead of wasting time going through them all," Mr Campbell said. Mr Campbell also used electronic identification tags in his rams to collect data to guide his culling decisions.
A majority of Australia's sheep genomis data is housed in Meat and Livestock Australia's Sheep Genomics database, which Sheep Genetics Manager Peta Bradley said contained two key areas.
Firstly, genomic testing is used specifically just for parentage and major genes such as poll and horn. Secondly, higher density genotypes are used in the MerinoSelect and Lambplan genetic evaluations.
When purchasing rams, producers could see if a sire had been genomic tested through the Sheep Genetics website as all animals genotyped were denoted with a "genomics" flag.
"It is worth noting that ram buyers are still recommended to discuss with their ram breeder to make sure they are recording the traits they are interested in," Miss Bradley said. "Whilst genomics is an exciting enabler for genetic progress it does not replace quality data recording by the seedstock breeders.
Miss Bradley said in the past financial year, Sheep Genetics reported more than 140 flock profiles and as of June 2022, with the counts of genomic tests used in each of the main evaluations including MerinoSelect with 221,000, Lambplan Maternal with 45,400, and Lambplan Terminal with 64,500.
"Just on November 4 we broke another record with the one millionth sheep genotype (all test types) entering our database," Miss Bradley said. She said from among these numbers, she had seen the largest uptake of genomic testing in Merinos, as it has both the benefit of genomically enhanced breeding values and pedigree identification.
"Traditionally terminal and maternal flocks do lambing rounds to capture pedigree so don't test the volumes of animals that Merino producers do," Miss Bradley said.
"Rather, we are encouraging them to use strategic genotyping approaches to make enhanced selection decisions.
"Technical developments to the evaluations by Animal Genetics Breeding Unit (AGBU) have meant that more breeds can now access genomically enhanced ASBVs for their breeds."
Miss Bradley said the current forecast for genomic testing was for it to continue increasing exponentially.
"The development team at AGBU (Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit, Armidale) are constantly improving the way genomic information is used in the Sheep Genetics evaluations to ensure the most accurate breeding values are delivered to industry, this also includes efficiencies with handling and analysing the increasing volume of genotypes in the MLA Sheep Genomics database," Miss Bradley said.
She said MLA was also investing with a range of collaborators in developing genomic reference populations for feed intake and methane in sheep through levy and MLA Donor Company projects. Genomics will be a key enabler to being able to drive the genetic progress for these traits.
