A trip to the South West Slopes Merino field days in Harden in September, paid off for the Lette family at Conrayn Merino stud, with several buyers purchasing at their sale off the back of a great presentation of rams on the day.
That extra activity helped result in the best sale the Lette family has seen with 41 of 48 rams selling to a top of $6500 and average $2060.
Conrayn Merino stud principal Peter Lette, Berridale, said that he took a group of rams to the SWS Merino field days and it definitely paid off with four new buyers attending and purchasing at this years sale, directly off the good rams he took for display at the field days.
The top priced ram was bought by Wayne and Jenny Fischer, Murrumbateman, for $6500.
He was a son of Thor 77-15 who was the Supreme Exhibit of Sydney Royal in 2018, who went back to the Ringmaster Superfine family, at 16.2 micron, with a 2.7 standard deviation, 16.5 coefficient variation, spinning fineness of 15.2 and a 99.8 comfort factor.
Mr Fischer said the ram had really stylish and lovely fleece, with a great body and structure to match.
"He had beautiful bone makeup and shape, with lovely wool and that traditional front that I love," he said.
The Fischer's bought three rams in total, including a second ram at $5000 and the third at $1000.
This was their third time buying at the Lette's sale and these rams will join their 600 head ewe flock that averages 17 micron.
The second top ram was sold to long time supporters of the Conrayn program, Brett and Michael McDonald, Williamsdale, ACT, for $5800.
He was a two year old, 15.5 micron son of Conrayn Ringmaster, with a low SD of 2.2, 14.4 CV and 99.9 CF.
James Pilcher, who has been buying on and off from Conrayn for 10 years, travelled from Bendigo to secure four rams to a top of $2400, averaging $1500.
Mr Pilcher said the rams were tough and could handle most conditions and they were just good from top to toe all over, with great wool and body size for the fineness they were.
Mr Pilcher runs a 16.1 to 16.9 micron flock of 1000 ewes, selling his wethers as weaners after he gets a cut of wool off them.
Relatively new buyer to the sale Stephen Ingram, Tombong Estate, Delegate, dabbled last year trying the Conrayn sheep for the first time and came back in force this year, buying six rams to $3500 tops of two occasions to average $2600.
Mr Ingram said we had a go last year for the first time and these sheep really suited our country and did extremely well in our flock of 2000 ewes.
"These rams have a lot of Merryville genetics in them, which we love, but with a lot finer wool."
"The Delegate country is harder than most, but these Merryville blood rams at Conrayn really suit our country and compliment our ewes," he said.
In the wrap up, P and K Webb, Goulburn, bought three rams at $1400 apiece, while Stephen Dawe, Cooma, also paid a $1400 for his three,
Rounding out the sale, Rutherford Pastoral Company, Gunning, paid $2500 and $3000 for two rams and RJ and LJ Venness, Goulburn, averaged $2800 for their two.
The sale was conducted under the helmsman sale system by Nutrien.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.