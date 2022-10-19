Prime red basalt farming and grazing sold at auction

THE 113 hectare (278 acre) prime red basalt farming and grazing property Kenver Hill has sold at auction for $1.95 million.
Located at Woodstock, about 20 minutes from Cowra, Kenver Hill sold for the equal of about $17,257/ha ($7014/acre).
There are 10 paddocks plus tree-lined sheltered paddocks.
About 70 per cent of the property is arable.
The owners run a mixed Merino and crossbred sheep operation, running 400-plus ewes and about 480 lambs through to finishing, suggesting a stocking rate of about 1320 DSE.
Water is supplied from dams, a bore, and a frontage to Milburn Creek.
Improvements include a renovated four bedroom brick homestead, a large hay/machinery shed, two silos, and two stables. There is also a two stand shearing shed and both steel sheep and cattle yards.
Agri Rural NSW.
