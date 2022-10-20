Merino rams with long bodies and stylish white wools were the order of the day at the King families annual Avonside Merino ram sale, Cooma.
The sale topped at $3500 for the 39 of 40 rams sold at auction, to average $1801.
The top ram was sold to to Murray Jackson, Letompe Partnership, Ando, for $3500, a long with two other rams for $1500 apiece.
The top ram kicked the sale off and was by the Tara Park 61 sire, with a 17 micron fleece, 2.4 standard deviation, low coefficient variation of 14.2 and 99.6 in the comfort factor.
Mr Jackson joins 4000 ewes at a 17 to 18 micron flock average and was chasing rams with a simple philosophy of rams that were long, thick and hard really stylish white wools.
He said he was chasing the Tara Park sire line, as those sheep have really worked well for him and he likes that line of sheep.
Mr Jackson turns his wethers off after 12 months, with a wool cut in hand and looks to offload them where the best price is at the time.
Adrian Carpenter, Connorville Station, Cressy, Tasmania, was willingly assisted by Damian Meaburn, Nutrien, Tasmania, in securing seven rams to a top of $3000 and averaging $2000.
Mr Carpenter travels to the Monaro every year to buy at Avonside and has done so for 10 years now, to join to his 5000 strong, 17 micron base ewe flock.
"The rams are very good value for money here at Avonside and they just do and do for you," he said.
Mr Carpenter reiterated that when he gets the rams home and after 12 months, they just really start to hit their straps and grow right out to big framed, productive rams, with really stylish wool.
Mr Carpenter runs 5000 wethers annually at any one time and keeps them for four to five years, taking the wool cuts before selling them as cast for age.
Elders Cooma manager Sam Green, filled an order for the Scarlet Family Trust at Middlingbank, buying eight rams and setting a floor price in the market, averaging $1375.
Mr Green said the Scarlet's run approximately 2000 ewes and were looking for a line of good commercial rams, with a good balance of wool, micron and carcase.
Mr Green said they liked the Avonside sheep as they were proven rams and worked really well in this self replacing flock.
Like most in the area, the Scarlet's run their wether portion on a separate block and grow them out to around four to five years before offloading them.
In the wrap up of the sale R and P Pope, paid to $3000 for three rams, averaging $2083, the Everleigh Partnership, Cooma, loaded four stylish rams, averaging $1625, while Doug Constance, Cooma, paid to $3250 and challenged the top price for a stylish new ram, with two mates to average $1917.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Monaro Livestock and Property, with Paul Jameson as the auctioneer.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
