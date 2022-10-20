Champion led steer at Lismore's North Coast National, proved himself not once, but three times in recent weeks for the O'Reilly family, Ironpot Pastoral, via Kyogle.
Under the stern gaze of three different judges the heavyweight entrant Murray Grey cross, 504kg, placed first at Kyogle then Casino shows, led by Olivia O'Reilly, before turning heads around the beef cattle ring at Lismore on Thursday night.
Steer judge Brad Stenzel, director-owner of Farmers Choice Meats made the decision to award the 14 month old steer the broad ribbon and praised him for his fat cover and eye muscle area, prepared under strict rations.
For the O'Reilly family the result was more about hard work in a difficult wet season.
Going into the competition confidence was high and as if to take the punt to another level Mark O'Reilly stopped at his local newsagent on the way to the show and bought a $14 ticket in the $100 million lottery. results have yet to be announced.
Reserve led steer was also the winning school steer, a Limousin 474kg, led by Laura Golding and supported by 29 agricultural students from Maclean High School - by far the largest contingent of students at the show.
Mr Stenzel praised the calf's full muscle, high dressing percentage and great yield.
All steers in the competition were killed at Casino Food Coop with carcase results presented on Saturday at thee show.
This was the first steer show held at the historic grounds since 2019, with a pandemic and record flood in between.
Pen of three steers was won by the Limousin breed, with two of the calves prepared by Woodenbong Central School with one other exhibited by Troy Hepburn.
Champion parader was Daniel Pryor with Lawson Bennett in reserve.
