North Coast National led steer champion a triple winner on local show circuit

By Jamie Brown
Updated October 20 2022 - 10:17am, first published 9:30am
Supreme led steer at Lismore's North Coast National prepared and exhibited by the O'Reilly family, Iron Pot Pastoral with Blake, Amanda, Olivia (who led) Paula and Mark.

Champion led steer at Lismore's North Coast National, proved himself not once, but three times in recent weeks for the O'Reilly family, Ironpot Pastoral, via Kyogle.

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

