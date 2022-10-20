The intensity lifted on the Monaro, when the Cottage Park Merino ram sale kicked off at the back end of the Monaro Merino week of sales, as a large gallery of buyers pushed the top rams to $8500 on two occasions.
The sale met a mix of stud breeders jostling with a large contingent of regular and well versed commercial breeders that knew the sheep well.
In all 105 of the 112 rams catalogued and offered sold to the joint sale top of $8500, to average $3019.
Th top ram was what many in the sale shed regarded as the best stud ram on offer and was snapped up by Damien Meaburn, Nutrien, Launceston, Tasmania, for $8500 for Rockford Pty Ltd, Bothwell, Tasmania.
He was a son of the 890 sire, that went back to Brundanella 19 and, Roseville Park -0014, weighing 120 kilograms, with a beautiful soft bright wool that handled well under touch.
Rockford's new sire was 19.6 micron, with a 3.4 standard deviation, 16.2 coefficient variation and 99.2 comfort factor, with a greasy fleece weight percentage of 152.
Mr Meaburn said the ram will go into a large scale commercial operation that breeds rams for themselves.
"He is a ram mountain, he is that big and just oozes stud sire appeal standing in the pen."
"He has all the attributes of a top stud sire, with size, scale, pureness of wool, on great bone and was very cheap at that money," he said.
The second of the top rams was bought by EBH2 Pty Ltd, Cooma, for $8500, weighing 112 kilograms and going back to the Yarrawonga 24 sire line.
He was 18.5 micron, with a 3.2 SD, 17.8 CV, 99.4 CF and GWP of 132.
It was the volume buyers again that set a solid pace though and made the rest of the gallery keep up, with long time supporter of nearly 40 years, Peter Allen and his son Rob, Temora.
The Allen's run up to 2200 Merino ewes and this year snapped up 10 rams at a $2900 average, paying to tops of $5000 along the way.
Mr Allen said the wool cut and quality of wool has been the attraction for 40 years, matched with the excellent service they get from Mark and Jodie and the family.
He said these rams are proven rams in all conditions and they love the stability in wet and dry weather, especially this year with the amount of moisture around and no fleece issues at all.
"We came to Cottage Park originally due to the success in wether trials and have never left."
"The rams give us flexibility to breed wether lambs that we can sell off as fat lambs in the Wagga market or when the wool market is good we can swing back into the wool side of the job," he said.
Mr Allen said they were chasing rams with plainer necks and a GWP figure above 120, as they want low maintenance sheep that fit into their cropping operation.
Local buyer Jay Weston, Coolamatong Partnership, Berridale, secured 10 rams also at the $2900 average, with an aim to buy very good wool sheep for a his commercially focused business.
Mr Weeston was looking to restock his ram stocks after last year to run with his 2000 Merino ewe flock, where he also runs a further 1000 ewes classed out to join to Poll Dorset rams, 500 first cross ewes joined also to Poll Dorsets and 1200 wethers.
Mr Weston had a simple philosophy of chasing good, easy growing wool cutters, with long staple lengths.
His ewe flock averages 18.5 micron and cuts approximately 7.5kg of wool and he keeps his wethers for three years and every second year he will sell the weaner portion off on Auctionsplus, depending on season and wether conditions.
Dylan Litchfield, Arthella Pastoral Company, Cooma, played at the top end buying six rams at a $3417 average, chasing highly productive rams, with sift rolling skins.
Mr Litchfield runs 5000 ewes at 18 micron and bought at Cottage Park for over 10 years now, always looking for the brighter, white woolled rams in the sale.
He said they saw a lot of the 306 sire line pop up in the rams they were buying, as the just liked the wool type he consistently produced.
Alison Kreig, Blackall, Queensland, has made the long trip south for 20 odd years to the Monaro to buy at Cottage Park and again secured nine rams to tops of $3500 and averaged $2333.
In the wrap up, Moo Farms, Bombala, secured two top sires at $8000 and $6500, while Michael Collins, Linton, Vic, bought one of the pics of the sale in lot three for $7500 online along with a second ram at $2000.
Also working online was Richard Maguire, Adaminaby, paying $6500 for a new sire, and Josh Eats, Coleraine, Vic, secured three rams at $3500 each on the Auctionsplus platform.
Glenavon Pastoral, Cooma, averaged $3000 for four, Neil Adams, Cooma, loaded five at $1800, Clyde Hain, Cooma, secured four at $2000 and Brokea Pastoral Company, Tarago, averaged five at $2200 to round out the sale.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders with Rick Power as the auctioneer.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.