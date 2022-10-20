Brett Tindal Livestock Channel manager Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.

Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.