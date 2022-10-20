The Land
Home/Studstock

Cottage Park Merinos average $2981 ave, topping at $8500 twice

Brett Tindal
By Brett Tindal
Updated October 20 2022 - 10:20pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The intensity lifted on the Monaro, when the Cottage Park Merino ram sale kicked off at the back end of the Monaro Merino week of sales, as a large gallery of buyers pushed the top rams to $8500 on two occasions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Tindal

Brett Tindal

Livestock Channel manager

Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.