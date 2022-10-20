Rain, hail or shine is the motto of Peter Milling and Company - and it certainly has run true in recent weeks.
As rain continues to hinder, cancel or even postpone agricultural operations across the state, livestock agents are doing all they can to sell cattle.
Some using tractors to cart clients to sale, others are helping shift livestock and the team from Peter Milling and Company have taken a different approach to assess stock for sale.
They had to row a boat 300 metres up a driveway at Warrambone, Gulargambone to assess pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus heifers to be sold on AuctionsPlus after 100mm of rain.
"It's the first time we've used a boat to assess cattle," livestock agent Jim White said. Another client had to drag a loaded carrier out of their property with an excavator last Friday.
"People are using tractors and all sorts of equipment to get stock out that are ready to go as they need them gone," Mr White said.
