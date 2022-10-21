Families have been cut off and properties are under water as much of the state is experiencing a soaking.
Victorian towns along the Murray River are expected to experience the worst of expected flooding in the coming days.
Water could rise to 94.8 metres above sea level in the next 48 hours to Sunday, similar to levels experienced in 1993 floods, and could rise to 95m by Tuesday.
At Scone, there are 600 students who have braved the downfalls for this year's Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.
Forbes High School agriculture teacher Rachel Eagles said they would not see some people until after Christmas due the flooding.
Ms Eagles said some students could not attend Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza because of that reason.
"The sheer volume of water at Forbes is amazing," she said.
Meanwhile in another part of the state thunderstorms have drenched northern NSW, raising the threat of flooding to yet another area of the state.
More than 100mm of rain fell within six hours on Friday at Moree, where moderate flooding is possible by Saturday evening.
As of 9am this morning rainfall figures sat at Terry Hie Hie 123mm, Upper Horton 120mm, Moree 108mm, Wee Waa 69mm, Barraba 99mm, Boggabri 60mm, Bendemeer 52mm, Gunnedah 66mm, Woolbrook 42mm, Merriwa 53mm.
With AAP
