Weather conditions on the second day of the Australian National Field Days were much more conducive to drawing a crowd.
Larger numbers enjoyed the exhibits as well as the warmer weather with dignitaries including Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders on hand for the official opening of the 2022 event.
ALSO READ:
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.