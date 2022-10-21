A fall of 114mm overnight has pushed the Horton River to 9.5 metres at the junction of the Pallal Creek and comes close to matching the heights recorded in 1964.
Baden McDouall, his wife Jen and sons Daniel and Will said the floodwaters were just 50 centimetres from his house on the property Linden, with the '64 peak which reached the top step of the entry to the house.
He said localised falls were heavier in some parts of the district.
"I heard Nick Peake (Bowen Poll Herefords, Barraba) had 160mm, and that's going to flow down the Cobbadah Creek into the Horton River," Mr McDouall said.
The Horton joins the Gwydir between Bingara and Gravesend, and a number of the creeks that feed the Horton will be adding to river flow.
"Rocky Creek broke its banks at 4 pm on Thursday, and I've heard that Halls Creek near Bingara also broke its banks," Mr McDouall said.
The water flush will join flows from Terry Hie Hie, which recorded 123mm overnight, where the Tycannah Creek flows into the Mehi southwest of Moree.
Mr McDouall's forebears began farming in the Horton Valley in 1848, with his parents going into pig production in the early 1970s. His two sons, Daniel and Will are sixth-generation farmers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.