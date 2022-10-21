The Land
Horton reaches 9.5m at Pallal Creek Junction

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
October 21 2022 - 6:00am
The junction of the Horton River and Pallal Creek earlier on Friday. The Pallal homestead sits at the junction of the two waterways. Photo supplied

A fall of 114mm overnight has pushed the Horton River to 9.5 metres at the junction of the Pallal Creek and comes close to matching the heights recorded in 1964.

