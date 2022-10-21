The Land

South west property makes $6.1 million at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:50am
SOUTH West NSW property Dropshot has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction $6.1 million.

