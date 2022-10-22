The Land
Home/Beef

Fleckveih breeder earns champion of champions at North Coast National

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated October 22 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme breeders' group at the Lismore Show went to MKR Fleckvieh, Gowrie via Tamworth, all by foundation sire Golden Glen Ivan, pictured with Jarrad Michael Robinson, Jarrad Maxwell, Katie Robinson and Kate Hepburn. Photo: Supplied

Champion of champions beef breeder at the North Coast National, Lismore Show, went to Fleckvieh producer Robert Maxwell, Gowrie via Tamworth, for his work presenting supreme junior champion female, and supreme champion breeders group in excellent working order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.