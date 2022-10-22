Champion of champions beef breeder at the North Coast National, Lismore Show, went to Fleckvieh producer Robert Maxwell, Gowrie via Tamworth, for his work presenting supreme junior champion female, and supreme champion breeders group in excellent working order.
Mr Maxwell grew up on a dairy farm at Tuckurimba via Lismore, and moved west to escape wet feet, started breeding beef with Simmental but found he didn't like the path the society was taking by emphasising wither red or black.
"With Fleckvieh breeders must stick with the traditional colours. And I'm too old to change to black.
The breeders group win was particularly pleasing for Mr Maxwell.
"I've won supreme cow before but never the breeders group," he said. "To win with three animals is a particularly good feeling."
All three animals were by the same foundation sire, Golden Glen Ivan, bought by Mr Maxwell in 1998 and during his first season on the show circuit as a two year won supreme bull at 13 of 14 events, only losing to a junior bull at Lismore.
Veteran show female, Ruby Red Snoopy P7 has maintained her prowess in the beef ring, winning the Supreme Exhibit at the North Coast National on Saturday, with her third calf at foot, this time a young bull.
Breeder and owner of Ruby Red Angus at Wyrallah via Lismore Monique Gapes was unable to attend, as she is working as a governess on Queensland's Victoria Downs but her extended family willingly took her place.
Bred from a Triple M Snoopy, going back to Triple M's foundation cow, P7 impressed as a senior champion heifer in 2020 at Toowoomba's Angus Roundup.
Triple M principal and Monique's uncle Craig said the win was more for the next generation of Gapes to come through the stud experience and he tipped his hat to other breeders who had prepared their animals so well after flood and a dim winter.
"Most of the cattle showing are local this year and I think it's incredible what people have done," he said.
Mr Gapes has been breeding Red Angus for 22 years and showing them at the North Coast National for the past 15, previously winning supreme exhibit and reserve in the interbreed group.
"This show is a hard one to win," he said.
A unanimous vote by three judges awarded supreme senior champion male to Little Valley Oliver, 22 months, bred by Little Valley Grazing Co at Stratheden.
Supreme junior champion went to the Glenlea Beef bred Glenlea JR 54, exhibited by Pinedock Fitting Service.
Supreme junior champion female at North Coast National the Fleckveih Delelvin Making Time Bovana Petria P75 from MKR Fleckvieh, bred by Robert Maxwell Gowrie via Tamworth.
