AGENTS said prices were strong given the current conditions at the Hay Merino breeders October sheep sale held at Hay saleyards on Friday where 2021 drop ewes sold to $292 a head.
About 10,000 sheep were yarded which mostly consisted of 2021 Merino ewes and 2022 Merino wether lambs.
Elders Hay branch manager Andrew Low, said the sale was pretty strong considering the current wet conditions in the area.
"It was strong on the dispersal lots and we had a happy vendor there," he said.
"The young ewes reflected the conditions but sold to reasonable competition."
Mr Low said the mature lambs sold really well and the wether lambs had strong competition throughout.
He said the prices were comparative to other recent sales in the district but with the flooding pressures prices were overall a little back on the Hay annual sheep sale in September, which he said was exceptional.
Numbers were boosted by several lines being offered due to the risk of impending floods in the area.
In the breakdown 2021 Merino ewes sold for $165 to $292 while 2020 drop ewes made $272, 2019 drop ewes sold for $250 and 2018 drop ewes made $230.
Older Merino ewes, 2016 and 2017 drop, sold for $168 to $198.
2022 Merino wether lambs made $78 to $134 while 2022 Merino ewe lambs made $144.
Merino ewes and lambs sold for $268.
Eriwah, Carrathool, sold several lines due to flock dispersal from selling their property including 755 ewes, May/June 2021 drop, Goolgumbla blood, July shorn.
The same vendor sold another 781 May/June 2021 drop ewes, Goolgumbla blood, September shorn, for $272.
A line of 305 ewes, May/June 2021 drop, Wanganella blood, July shorn, from Noonamah, Booligal, sold for $262.
Larnoo, Moulamein, sold 432 2017 drop ewes, Boonoke blood, July shorn, for $184.
A pen of 730 May/June Merino wether ewes, Goolgumbla blood, from Moolpa, Moulamein, sold for $130.
Rosenhoe, Kyalite, sold 179 Merino ewes, May shorn, with 175 ultra white-cross lambs sold for $268.
Buyers were from Corowa, Bathurst, Hay, Euchuca and Swan Hill.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien, Hay, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
