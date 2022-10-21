The Land
Hay Merino ewes to $292

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
October 21 2022 - 7:00pm
Ellen, Cameron, Therese, Pippa, Arabella and Scarlett Townsend and farm manager Ross Kuklinski sold several lines with a flock dispersal after selling their property, Eriwah, Carrathool, including the top-price line of 755 Merino 2021 drop ewes for $292. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

AGENTS said prices were strong given the current conditions at the Hay Merino breeders October sheep sale held at Hay saleyards on Friday where 2021 drop ewes sold to $292 a head.

AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

