North West region weather: residents in parts of Moree told to evacuate now due to expected major flooding

By Newsroom
Updated October 21 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:00pm
Picture from Rural Fire Service NSW Moree Brigade Facebook.

Teams from NSW SES, NSW RFS, ADF and Fire and Rescue NSW set out door knocking on Friday night to evacuate people in North West NSW as major flooding threatened properties.

