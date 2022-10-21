Teams from NSW SES, NSW RFS, ADF and Fire and Rescue NSW set out door knocking on Friday night to evacuate people in North West NSW as major flooding threatened properties.
Two flood peaks are expected over the weekend with the Bureau of Meteorology saying there is likely to be a higher flood peak arriving in Moree on Sunday morning.
MAJOR FLOODING ABOVE THE MARCH 2021 FLOOD LEVEL OCCURRING AT GRAVESEND
MAJOR FLOODING AT LEVELS SIMILAR TO THE MARCH 2021 FLOOD IS LIKELY AT PALLAMALLAWA, YARRAMAN, AND MOREE
TWO MAJOR FLOOD PEAKS LIKELY AT MOREE, WITH A SECOND, HIGHER FLOOD PEAK ARRIVING SUNDAY MORNING
Moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday evening has caused significant and dangerous river level rises across the Gwydir and Mehi River catchments.
The main flood peak along the Gwydir River has passed Gravesend, where major flooding above the March 2021 flood level is occurring. Downstream, major flooding at levels similar to the March 2021 flood is likely at Pallamallawa and Yarraman. Minor flooding continues at Bundarra.
Locally heavy rainfall has caused rapid river level rises and major flooding along the Mehi River at Moree.
An initial major flood peak of around 9.30 metres is forecast to arrive at Moree late Saturday morning. The upstream flood peak along the Gwydir River is likely to combine with Mehi River flows to cause a second, higher flood peak at Moree around Sunday morning. This second flood peak may reach a similar level to the March 2021 flood at Moree.
Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Saturday into Sunday, which may cause additional river level rises. This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
Flood operations are being conducted by WaterNSW at Copeton Dam. The dam releases will vary subject to inflow and downstream tributary flow rates. WaterNSW are working closely with the Bureau, NSW SES and landholders to plan release strategies.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Gwydir River to Copeton Dam.
The Gwydir River at Bundarra peaked at 8.79 metres around midnight Friday into Saturday and is currently at 8.37 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
Major flooding is occurring along the Gwydir River at Gravesend, Pallamallawa, and Yarraman Bridge.
The Gwydir River at Gravesend Road Bridge peaked at 16.21 metres around 11:00 pm Friday night and is currently at 15.39 metres and falling, with major flooding.
The Gwydir River at Pallamallawa is likely to peak near 10.60 metres late Saturday morning, with major flooding. This level is above the March 2021 flood level.
The Gwydir River at Yarraman Bridge may peak near 7.40 metres around Saturday evening, with major flooding similar to the March 2021 flood.
Major flooding is occurring along the Mehi River.
A first flood peak near 9.40 metres may arrive late Saturday morning along the Mehi River at Moree. A second, higher peak near the March 2021 level may arrive at Moree around Sunday morning. Further rises are possible.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northwest.shtml
* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW
The NSW SES directed people in the following area(s) to evacuate immediately due to dangerous major flooding:
Residents were urged to evacuate straight away because inundation of properties was expected overnight on Friday into Saturday.
You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding. If you are unable to find accommodation, evacuation centres have been set up at: Moree PCYC, Boston Street, Moree NSW.
Heavy rainfall is causing river rises along the Mehi River at Moree. The Mehi River at Moree may reach heights similar to March 2021 overnight.
MANILLA is accessible again by road after floodwater subsided, allowing Manilla Road to reopen.
Tamworth Regional Council confirmed Kanangra Road has also reopened.
The Peel River at Tamworth is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 3m on Friday afternoon.
The river level is likely to exceed the moderate flood level of 4.2m on Friday evening and may reach around 5.2m overnight Friday into Saturday.
That height could affect low-lying areas such as the sporting fields and car parks near the riverside area.
Several roads across the region remain closed.
North Gunnedah should prepare to evacuate as the Namoi River rises, the State Emergency Service (SES) has warned on Friday afternoon.
People at properties in North East Narrabri need to move to higher ground due to dangerous flash flooding, according to the latest SES update on Friday afternoon.
The latest SES update said Inverell, Ashford and Yetman residents need to keep an eye on the river and monitor warnings.
Low-lying parts of Moree have been told to prepare to evacuate.
Barraba and Manilla are still experiencing flooding.
If it's flooded, forget it.
Call the SES for help on 132 500 or call triple zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency.
Keep up with the latest warnings on the SES website.
Friday 5pm:
The NSW SES is advising people in North Gunnedah and parts of Moree to prepare to evacuate, as flood waters continue to rise.
In Moree the focus is on these areas:
If you are unable to find accommodation, Evacuation centres have been set up at: Moree PCYC, Boston Street, Moree NSW
MANILLA has become an island after all access roads were cut off by floodwaters about 3.30pm on Friday.
"There is currently no alternative access," a Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson said.
Manilla Road closed after Moore Creek started gushing over a bridge near Hallsville, bringing debris with it.
The road is closed between Davidsons Lane and Attunga Street.
Council said that main road into the town, near Tamworth, may reopen later on Friday but that will depend on how much more rain is still to be dumped in the area.
"Further advice will be provided as soon as it is available," the spokesperson said.
If anyone in requires assistance they should contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500.
In a life-threatening emergency, call triple zero (000).
If it's flooded, forget it.
The road closures come after a deluge of rain soaked the region overnight and continued on Friday.
Barraba, north of Manilla, is experiencing significant flooding.
Manilla and Tamworth residents have their eyes on the rivers with warnings in place.
Gunnedah also has a flood warning in place.
More information about road closures can be found below.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) strike teams are currently positioned in Barraba, Moree and Narrabri.
FRNSW has also deployed its fleet of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), or drones, to help councils and other frontline agencies inspect critical infrastructure, assess damage and identify potential risks.
In Narrabri, crews have also helped evacuate 140 households deemed under threat of being inundated by floodwaters.
MANILLA Road has closed in both directions due to flooding.
The road has been shut to all traffic between Davidsons Lane and Attunga Street.
O'Briens Lane, on the Nemingha side of Calala, has also been added to the list of closures due to water surging over the causeway.
Calala Lane remains open.
Everyone is reminded to never drive through floodwater.
Emergency warnings to move to higher ground remain in place for North East Narrabri and Terry Hie Hie.
Barraba, Gunnedah, Narrabri and Wee Waa are on watch and act warnings, while Tamworth and Manilla remain on advice.
ROADS have gone under water across the region and Tamworth has been warned the Peel River could flood from Friday afternoon after heavy rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology warning said the river at the main bridge is likely to hit the minor flood level of 3m on Friday afternoon and could reach about 5.2m overnight on Friday and into Saturday.
At that height, the riverside sporting fields and low-lying areas could be affected and people should be prepared.
Gunnedah has been urged to prepare for the possibility of a major flood yet again, with the Namoi River forecast to reach the minor flood level from Friday evening.
The bureau said major flooding could occur in the town overnight Saturday and into Sunday.
Roads in the Barraba area have gone under water and the local school urged parents to keep children home.
Tamworth Regional Council said significant flooding is expected in that area.
Major flooding may develop at Wee Waa on Sunday as the Namoi River rises, though minor flooding is expected to start about midday Friday.
The Narrabri Creek at Narrabri was expected to exceed the minor flood level of 4.9m about 10am Friday.
The river level is likely to reach the moderate flood level of 6.4m overnight Sunday into Monday, with further rises possible.
State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers are doorknocking to check on people in low-lying areas and help them get prepared in Narrabri.
Moree is also bracing for flooding with the Gwydir River expected to reach the moderate flood level on Saturday.
The North West was soaked with rain overnight, with locals reporting falls of up to 170mm in 24 hours near Narrabri. Tamworth recorded more than 30mm; there was more than 60mm in Gunnedah.
Moree officially recorded more than 107mm overnight on Thursday and into Friday.
Local roads have been cut by floodwater right across the region and no one should enter floodwater - if it's flooded, forget it. Check council websites for closures.
Just because no signs are up, doesn't mean it is safe to cross.
The Newell Highway is closed between Moree and Narrabri.
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed between Breeza and Gunnedah.
The Gwydir Highway is closed between Moree and Warialda.
Reconsider the need to travel.
Local road closures in Tamworth region:
Water over road:
Main routes like Bridge Street, Calala Lane, Scott Road and Jewry Street remain open at this stage.
The SES is on deck to help, call 132 500 for assistance. Call triple zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency.
NSW SES has issued emergency warnings for:
NSW SES has issued watch and act warnings for:
"There is a lot of water out there," an SES spokesperson said.
"Stay away from creeks and rivers.
"If you come across flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest possible place."
Flood safety advice:
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
RESIDENTS in north east Narrabri have been warned to move to higher ground immediately as heavy rain causes flash flooding in the region.
"You should immediately go towards Crossing Theatre Tibberreena Street, Narrabri," the spokesperson said.
"You may now be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
Gwydir Highway has closed in both directions between Moree and Warialda due to flooding.
Road closures:
RESIDENTS at Terry Hie Hie, near Moree, have been urged to move to higher ground, with an emergency warning in place.
The State Emergency Services (SES) has advised properties and roads may be impacted by dangerous floodwater due to localised flash flooding.
"You should immediately go towards Moree township and move as high above ground as possible," a spokesperson said.
"You may now be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.
An evacuation centre has been established at the Moree PCYC on Boston Street.
TAMWORTH has copped more than 30mm of rain overnight while Moree has been hit with a whopping 107mm in less than 24 hours as gloomy weather settles overt the region.
The Newell Highway has been cut off by floodwater between Moree and Narrabri, and more roads in the Tamworth area could go under today as waterways rise.
Key routes like Calala Lane, Bridge Street and Scott Road were open on Friday morning.
State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers have urged locals to be prepared and are already doorknocking in Narrabri, with flooding expected there.
Businesses in the town's industrial area like Francis Street and Caroline Way as well as houses along Balonne Street, Nandewar Street, Bailey Street, the bottom end of Lloyd Street, and Dennison and Ellenor streets, have been told to start preparing and lifting.
Gunnedah saw more than 60mm of rain in the last 24 hours and Narrabri recorded more than 70mm.
Anyone in need of assistance can call the SES on 132 500. Dial triple zero in a life-threatening emergency.
People in Tamworth can collect sandbags from the SES on Lockheed Street in Taminda if needed.
A flood watch remains in place for the Peel River in Tamworth, with minor to moderate flooding expected from today.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the rain to continue in Tamworth today, over the weekend and into early next week.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah is also on a flood watch for potential minor to major flooding from today onwards.
Flood watches mean that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Flood warnings will be issued if the minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.
Dozens of roads are closed in the Wee Waa area, which has been experiencing flooding.
Residents are reminded to never enter floodwater - if it's flooded, forget it. Drive with caution in the wet weather.
The SES has been preparing for this week's rain front to deliver heavy rainfall, which could fuel flooding in drenched catchments.
The renewed rain comes after weeks of on-and-off flooding across the region.
