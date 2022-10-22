John Rullis and Brad Coghlan are changing the way you look after your chickens.
Making their Australian National Field Days debut in 2022, the team from Chicken Caravans were displaying mobile coops which are entirely solar powered.
"We had set up a dairy farm about 15 years ago and we had the chickens running behind the dairy cattle to break all the manure up and to build our soils up," Mr Rullis said.
"That all worked, but we wanted to make it mobile so we didn't have to clean out coops."
Since then, they have developed mobile caravans of varying sizes that can fit anywhere between ten and 600 chooks at a time.
Mr Rullis said everything from giving the chooks a place to lay, to putting them to bed was all automated. This allowed people the option to "set and forget."
"We have a feeder as well, so if you wanted to go away for three days, this setup will keep your girls, fed, watered and alive," he said.
"Whether its sunrise or sunset, we set our timers and the doors will open and close when we tell them to."
The thought to make the coops mobile was also to ensure the chickens are kept safe from any potential predators.
"You don't have the mice, rat, snake or goanna problems because they want a full, fixed shed," Mr Rullis said.
"We do a double floor, so if any foxes did come in they can't get to your chickens as well."
So what type of price are you looking at to turn your chickens into grey nomads? Well the 10-chook caravan comes in $3300, while a 600-chicken space will set you back about $35,000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
