A young Narrandera resident has managed to capture the extent of the flooding at the Newell and Sturt Highway junction from the air.
Narrandera's Jake Semmler, 16, flew his drone over Gillenbah, showing the small town submerged on floodwaters as the Murrumbidgee River continues to overflow.
In the footage, you can see the intersection between the Sturt and Newell Highways are entirely submerged, with the nearby service station reduced to an island.
Across the road, the Narrandera Caravan Park is also underwater.
The flood water stretches further away from the intersection where nearby creeks are also overflowing.
The river at Narrandera is still higher than the moderate flood level, recorded at 7.85 metres at 9am on Friday.
Flooding peaked on Wednesday at 8 metres, and is expected to remain at the moderate level for the rest of this week.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
