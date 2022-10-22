Australia's largest organic cherry grower has won $500,000 from a major supermarket to build crop protection over his orchard.
Woolworths Organic Growth Fund has awarded $1 million in grants to two Australian organic farmers to help them boost the availability of organic fruit and veg to meet future demand.
Cherry farmer Luke Cantrill, who owns and runs Cantrill Organics near Orange, will receive $500,000.
Consecutive years of La Nina-inspired rains have damaged the Cantrill's organic's crops.
Cherries are especially susceptible to weather as damage can be caused at each stage of their life-cycle, from frost damaging the blossoms to heavy rain and hail damaging the skin of the berry.
The new weather protection system will protect more than two hectares of cherry orchards from rain, hail and birds, helping ensure a full and more consistent crop every year.
Cantrill Cherries' managing director Luke Cantrill said: "After what was two tough years with weather conditions against us, we're grateful to be able to future proof our cherry crop.
"This grant will help us cover most of our cherries before the end of the year, providing us with immediate reassurance for the season ahead and greater climate resilience in the long term."
It is the second grant the Cantrills have received from the Woolworths fund as his family-owned business continues to invest in projects that will boost future organic cherry supply to meet growing customer demand in the years ahead.
MORE READING: Australian record price for a kelpie.
Past grants have enabled the family to invest in the latest cherry tree varieties and cherry training systems, hoping to boost yields by 40 per cent and deliver a longer growing season.
The Cantrill's plan to supply more than 100 tonnes of cherries every year to supply Woolworths' Macro Organic range.
The Woolworths Organic Growth Fund also awarded a $500,000 grant to Peninsula Fresh, an organic vegetable producer in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.
The business will use the grant to invest in harvesting equipment and invest in their packing systems, increasing their production by 20 per cent over the next year.
Woolworths director of fruit and veg, Paul Turner, said the fund had backed more than 19 Australian farming businesses since 2018.
The aim is to help farmers meet the demand for organic produce in the years ahead.
"We're continuing to see a steady increase in demand for organic produce and customers are becoming more interested in our organic range," Mr Turner said.
Round seven of the Woolworths Organic Growth Fund is now open and Woolworths is inviting farmers to apply by November 30.
The Woolworths' fund was established in 2018 in partnership with Heritage Bank.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.