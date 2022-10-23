Moving up: Five grand rural properties not to miss

THE red hot rural property market has plenty on offer, including some of Australia's finest country residences.
From the sheer luxury of Alan Jones's Elizabeth Farm at Bowral, to the impressive storybook-style mansion of Dalvui at Terang or the calming influence of Sunset Valley in the Biddaddaba Valley, here are five grand rural properties not to miss.
It may be hard to say, but Eunonyhareenyha is celebrated as one of Wagga Wagga's premier rural lifestyle properties.
Louise and Jonathan Shuter's charming homestead sits in a commanding position on a 37 hectare (91 acre) property on the banks of the majestic Murrumbidgee River.
Featuring bullnose verandas and a white painted brick exterior, the homestead with 12 foot high ceilings has been renovated in recent years. Many of the original features have been restored alongside the conveniences of modern living.
The three bedroom, two bathroom homestead is complemented by the original Eunonyhareenyha cottage, which also overlooks the river and has been used as a guest house and a tearoom.
Located on Oura Road 6km east of Wagga Wagga, Eunonyhareenyha is being as having potential as a top-end wedding venue, for corporate retreats, and/or a café or tearoom style dining.
The expression of interest process closes with LAWD on November 23.
Contact Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, or Trish Brewer, 0409 524 901, LAWD.
The spectacular storybook-style mansion of Dalvui at Terang is one of Australia's most notable historic rural holdings.
The majestic Federation Queen Anne two-storey 10-bedroom and 26-room home and extensive gardens is on 227 hectares (562 acres) of highly productive farming country.
For many fans, Dalvui is the pick of all the remaining imposing mansions dotted about the Western District from the days of the squatters.
Since settlement Dalvui has only changed hands five times and has been the country home of Melbourne cardiologist Peter Habersberger and wife Pam for 26 years.
Dalvui is located on the rolling volcanic plains at the foot of Mount Noorat where the land was taken up in 1839 by Niel Black, a Scottish pastoralist who ran stock across a 17,612ha property in western Victoria in those early days.
The present gardens date from 1898 when the landscape designer William Guilfoyle was commissioned by Niel Walter to advise on the layout and planting of the garden.
The formidable house was completed during the 1907-1911 period and by then the garden was well established, today regarded as one of the signature gardens in the country.
The mansion was designed by Melbourne architects Beverley Ussher and Henry (Hardie) Kemp featuring white stucco, red terracotta tiles, casement windows, covered drive through entrance and substantial blackwood timber detailing.
The formal entrance, lined with Blackwood and Mahogany panelling, leads to the central point of the homestead with reception and living rooms all being accessed from this grand foyer.
The property also hosts a four-bedroom manager's residence, historic stables, carriage house and a 247 megalitre groundwater irrigation entitlement.
Expressions of interest close on November 16.
Contact Rob Rickard, 0407 354 025, Elders Real Estate.
Located at Fitzroy Falls, 15km south east of Moss Vale and 24km north west of Bowral, media identity Alan Jones's beloved Southern Highlands NSW property Elizabeth Farm is on the market.
The meticulously maintained 27.5 hectare (68 acre) estate features a 10 bedroom, eight bathroom homestead set in 12ha of designed gardens, which includes a championship tennis court and impressive equestrian facilities.
The residence incorporates two homes under one expansive roofline, delivering generous indoor and outdoor living areas in an idyllic country setting.
The generous floorplan flows from the study, living room, formal dining and sunroom along the western wing through to an open plan kitchen and lounge room in the east wing.
Elizabeth Farm is being sold through an expression of interest process, closing on November 17. A price guide of $15 million to $16 million has being suggested.
Contact Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, or Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, Inglis Rural Property.
Victorian-style Italianate mansion Blair Athol stands proudly on one of Bathurst's best streets, built to majestically capture the sweeping the district's impressive north easterly views.
Designed by architect James Hine, Blair Athol was built between 1891 and 1892 as a manor house for solicitor and Bathurst Mayor John McPhillamy and his family.
Given Bathurst's status as arguably the richest and most affluent regional town in the country during the late 19th century, Mayor McPhillamy's family were considered local 'royalty'.
It is said that the view from the verandah also inspired guest Dorothea Mackellar to write the famous poem 'My Country'.
Blair Athol stands tall as a landmark Victorian estate in Australia's most historic inland city. It was lucky to find new owners Francesca and Peter Terry in 2015 after remaining stagnant and desperately in need of renovation for much of the 20th century.
Blair Athol has been comprehensively returned to its original grandeur, staying true to its heritage while making it a liveable home for today.
The mansion sits on two titles and comes complete with a guest villa on a third title.
Blair Athol will be auctioned by Ray White Emms Mooney on November 18. A price guide is still to be announced.
Contact Lucy Nell, 0400 726 897, or Andrew Crauford, 0417 416 205, Ray White Emms Mooney.
Sunset Valley is an exceptional property at Biddaddaba (about 20km from Beaudesert, Qld), which blends resort-style living in an idyllic picturesque setting.
The incredible home's elevated position on the 37 hectare (92 acre) property delivers vast scenic views across the property and along the Biddaddaba Valley.
The architecturally designed two-storey, five-bedroom home has generously proportioned living areas including multiple covered outside entertaining areas and terraces to enjoy the views.
The entertainment area includes a detached entertaining pavilion, a sparkling 14m infinity pool and also incorporates a deck built around a large Moreton Bay fig tree and the adjoining children's playground.
The home and entertainment area are set in a park-like garden setting with irrigated lawns and native and fruit trees. There is also a series of cascading ponds near the entertainment area feature waterfalls and fountains.
The mostly cleared property is flat at the front with heavy black soil and rising to the back of the property with undulating watercourses.
Sunset Valley has four paddocks, a set of portable panel cattle yards, and will comfortably run 40 cattle. Water is supplied from a bore, two dams, and rainwater tanks.
Offers of more than $3.95 million are being sought on the property.
Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland, or Luke Barber, 0419 250 991, Barber & Co Real Estate.
