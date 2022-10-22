SCENIC Clarence River cattle property Muirton has sold at auction for $3.35 million.
Comprising of 740 hectares (1828 acres) of quality cattle country, the sale prices is equal to about $4527/ha ($1833/acre)
Five of the 10 registered bidders were active at the auction on Saturday, which started at $2m.
Located north of Tabulam in the productive Northern Rivers region of NSW, the property also features access to long, deep sections of the Clarence.
The property has mostly selectively cleared, undulating grazing lands rising to a sheltered mountain range before falling to the Clarence River on its eastern boundary.
The freehold property with abundant water and quality alluvial river flats is also well located to premier cattle markets, including Casino about 60km to the east.
Improvements include a brick homestead, shedding, cattle yards and silos.
The marketing of Muirton was handled by Bruce Birch and Andrew Summerville, Ray White Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.