Hundreds of residents flocked to the Junee Showgrounds on Saturday for the annual show.
For Junee local Brooke Harris, the day was extra special, with her taking out the title of young show girl of the year.
Junee Show Society secretary Patrya Cook said it was also the first year run by former show girl, stewardess Caroline Duddy.
Pictures by Les Smith
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
