Melbourne Cup is almost here again and with it the season of open gardens.
Whether you're opening your garden for yourself, your garden club or a favourite cause, sharing it is fantastic fun and hugely rewarding.
But it can be stressful.
It's fatally easy to imagine you have heaps of time but then suddenly OMG you have two weeks to go, hedges are overgrown, weeds are sprouting and the roses on which you were relying are barely in bud.
Luckily it's easy to pull a garden together provided you have a plan.
Make a list of things that need doing. Allocate time for each, up to two days before your opening.
Leave the final day free, then you can plan what to wear - most important - and be relaxed and happy for your big day.
Start with tidying up edges.
When we enter a garden, most of us look round taking in the overall picture before glancing down to make sure we aren't walking into a flower bed. That's when the edges catch our eye.
Lawns, paths and paving are important but can be done on the penultimate day.
Like your house floors, they lift the whole feel of a place when just swept or vacuumed.
Formal hedges and topiary look best tightly trimmed.
November is the time to clip them anyway, as that should do it for a year.
Now for weeds. Seasol Earthcare organic herbicide is fast acting and will even kill variegated arum leaves (though probably not the beastly bulbils).
If you have bare earth, resist throwing out bales of lucerne.
Fresh mulch has a desperate last-minute look - better to rake over old leaves and lawn clippings. You can mulch later, after it has rained.
Check that your signage is organised, both road and entrance signs, and any you want in the garden.
Don't forget a name tag for yourself.
A clear sign to the toilet is helpful, and an equally clear one inside if you're on a septic tank, this is essential.
Make your garden entrance as beautiful as possible: remember the old adage that you don't get a second chance to make a first impression.
Helpers on the gate need shade, comfortable chairs and a regular supply of cool drinks.
A one-page story of the garden to assist with visitors' questions never goes astray: do it now and print off plenty of copies.
Include any rare or unusual plants, people always like to know, I've driven garden owners insane by asking if their viburnum is Llanarth or Mariesii.
Many visitors enjoy sitting down and taking in the scene, so group chairs in a couple of shady spots. If you have a verandah, make it inviting with flowers and again, plenty of seating.
While you are the most important person in an open garden, your helpers are only just behind. Sunday evening drinks round the barbie while you relax, talk it all over and add up the proceeds are a highlight of the weekend. Have fun!
