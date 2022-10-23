The Land

Bective AAM secures Vickery family's historic Bective Station at Tamworth

By Mark Phelps
Updated October 23 2022
The AAM Investment Group has bought the Vickery family's historic Bective Station near Tamworth.

BRISBANE headquartered AAM Investment Group (AAM) has added more punch to its investment portfolio, securing the Vickery family's 4053 hectare (10,015 acre) Bective Station near Tamworth.

