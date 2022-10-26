Prices and supply of cattle across NSW have been in turmoil during the past week as rain and flooding interrupt the transport of livestock and buyers' plans.
Fewer cattle at most saleyards, and buyers taking a more cautious approach while being selective in their purchases, have resulted in mixed price trends.
Wagga Regional Livestock director Isaac Hill said feedlot demand at the Wagga market on Monday was subdued for this time of year.
"The cattle that would have attracted strong competition from the likes of the northern feedlots were where we noticed a change," he said.
He said those buyers were more selective and that was reflected in the prices.
The supply of cattle for this time of year was also well back and that was affecting prices.
"We yarded just 1900 head, which is unheard of coming into November," Mr Hill said.
He said the yarding would normally be up around the 2500-head mark.
There were just 334 head offered at Tamworth's sale on Monday due to district flooding.
The lack of supply combined with variations in quality contributed to the cheaper prices, with most buyers struggling to fill trucks.
There were varying trends through the young cattle, with most yearling steers selling cheaper.
Likewise, the weekly prime cattle sale at Gunnedah on Tuesday was cancelled.
Ray White Emms Mooney director Ben Emms, Blayney, said although the numbers were back at Carcoar prime sale on Tuesday, the demand from feedlots was solid.
"For the good black steers, the better end was 10c/kg to 15c/kg higher," Mr Emms said.
He said the additional demand from northern feedlot buyers and another southern one helped boost competition. Another highlight was the premium for pregnancy-tested-in-calf females.
"Those lines were 20c/kg to 30c/kg better and that's being driven by a premium with foetal blood market," he said.
The NSW Yearling Steer Indicator was on 541c/kg, which was up 6c/kg on the same time last week.
In contrast, both the NSW feeder steer and grown steer averages were cheaper early this week.
Feeders averaged 530c/kg and grown steers were on 448c/kg.
TENTERFIELD: (301 head) Vealers: 473-738; Yearling steers: 120-740; Yearling heifers: 450-509; Grown steers: 449-500; Grown heifers: 234-507; Cows: 103-430.
CAMDEN: (190 head) Vealers: 400-728; Yearling steers: 432-588; Yearling heifers: 425-568; Cows: 234-426.
MAITLAND: (200 head) Vealers: 500-755; Yearling steers: 540-615; Yearling heifers: 525-690; Cows: 260-385.
MOSS VALE: (636 head) Vealers: 450-560; Yearling steers: 250-800; Yearling heifers: 100-655; Grown steers: 280-470; Grown heifers: 240-560; Cows: 250-408.
NOWRA: (100 head) Vealers: 470-578; Yearling steers: 450-553; Cows: 265-315.
MUDGEE: (440 head) Vealers: 540-598; Yearling steers: 480-630; Yearling heifers: 430-570; Grown steers: 498-550; Grown heifers: 380-510; Cows: 340-421.
Mudgee Cattle
Vealers - ML and SM Armstrong, Mudgee, (CSL), 350, 520, 1820; Kalilett P/L, Mudgee, (ML), 375, 570, 2137.
Yearling steers - B and T Kempton, Mudgee, (CSL), 435, 500, 2175; GR Sills, Mudgee, (CSL), 355, 528.2, 1875.11; Worobil Park, Mudgee, (ML), 665, 479.2, 3186; Worobil Park, Mudgee, (ML), 597, 498.2, 2974. Yearling heifers - Kia-Ora Glen, Botobolar, (CSL), 400, 550, 2200; Worobil Park, Mudgee, (ML), 573, 490, 2805; Kalilett P/L, Mudgee, (ML), 565, 475, 2683.
Steers - M and S Kurtz, Piambong, (CSL), 716, 477.2, 3420.93. Heifers - Kia-Ora Glen, Botobolar, (CSL), 690, 460, 3174; B and R MacKander, Rylstone, (ML), 710, 450, 3195.
Cows - Worobil Park, Mudgee, (ML), 805, 406, 3268.
Dubbo Cattle
Steers - John Phelan, Granville, (P&C), 232.3, 716.2, 1663.54; Eulaba P/C, Tempe, (PBD), 402.3, 574.2, 2309.85; Eulaba P/C, Tempe, (BPD), 445, 566.2, 2519.59; A Frogley and Sons, Wellington, (NUT), 465, 552.2, 2567.73; Cudgewa Cattle Co, Warren, (RSD), 401.3, 544.2, 2183.96.
Heifers - John Phelan, Granville, (P&C), 231.9, 658.2, 1526.2; D and L Clarke, Geurie, (ELD), 287, 594.2, 1705.35; Cudgewa Cattle Co, Warren, (RSD), 455.5, 514.2, 2342.06; Scott Ridley, Coonamble, (ELD), 365.8, 498.2, 1822.26.
Cows - Dudleys Grazing Co, Yeoval, (BPD), 512.4, 442.2, 2265.69; Whylandra P/S, Dubbo, (RSD), 577.9, 429.2, 2480.32.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - AL and NT Whillock, Wellington, (P&C), 260; AL and NT Whillock, Wellington, (P&C), 237.
Lambs - RA , JM and J Morley, Geurie, (P&C), 283.6; Fras family, Bourke, (CLW), 274.2.
Wethers - C Stuart, Binnaway, (BPD), 151.6. Ewes - A and N Whillock, Wellington, (P&C), 170.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - Stewart F/T, Lake Bathurst, (DEL), 125, 810.2, 1012.75.
Yearling steers - PE and CL Williamson, Coolamon, (ROD), 359, 626.2, 2129.6; AJ Nicholls, Tooma, (WRL), 375, 620.2, 2325. Yearling heifers - GP and CA Armstrong, Marrar, (NUT) 367.1, 590.2, 2166.53; Duxton Broadacre Farms, Forbes, (WRL), 359, 585.2, 2102.
Steers - HM and RL Heffer, Tarcutta, (BLK), 510, 570.2, 2908. Heifers - HM and RL Heffer, Tarcutta, (BKL), 469, 578.2, 2712.
Cows - Birroon P/C, Gunning, (DEL), 690, 443.2, 3058.08; Mara and Wrice, Gundagai, (ELD), 700, 435.2, 3046.4.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Kooroogong P/C, Harefield, (NUT), 270.2; Koorong Past, Holbrook, (ELD), 268.2; ST and ME Bradley, Coolamon, (WRL), 265.2.
Lamb - JS Grant and Co, Temora, (RLA), 290.2; MJ and LG Schiller F/T, Young, (RLA), 290.
Wethers - JA Smart, Junee, (WRL), 170. Ewes - GG and JM Hambrook, Young, (WRL), 195.2.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - Karingah P/C, Eugowra, (KMW), 227.5, 710.2, 1615.71; L and S Crosby, Forbes, (KMW), 448.3, 597.2, 2677.45; CD Thomas, Garema, (KMW), 495, 594.2, 2941.29; GCS Partners, Forbes, (KMW), 434.1, 579.2, 2514.25; J Norris, Forbes, (KMW), 391.7, 571.2, 2237.2.
Heifers - L and S Crosby, Forbes, (KMW), 430, 587.2, 2524.96; R and R Penfold, Quandialla, (FLA), 390.8, 577.2, 2255.89; CD Thomas, Garema, (KMW), 372.5, 576.2, 2146.34; E Idiens, Gooloogong, (FLA), 365, 571.2, 2084.88.
Cows - Binnowee P/L, Forbes, (FLA), 490, 420, 2058; R Hart, Forbes, (KMW), 751.5, 416.2, 3127.74.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - B and H Browne, Tullibigeal, (FLA), 258; J Dowton and J Lenard, Wirrimah, (KMW), 240; KR Allen and Son, Forbes, (FLA), 240.
Lambs - Josh Messina, Canowindra, (KMW), 279.2; MJ and HL Owen, Blayney, (MCC), 264.2.
Wethers - A and E McLachlan, Manildra, (MCC), 155. Ewes - Baldrudgery, Baldry, (KMW), 195.2.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
