Rams sold across western New South Wales during the Mullengudgery Merino stud's ram selection day held on-property near Nyngan on Tuesday last week.
Overall, 134 rams sold to $3000 and averaged $1056 across three grades and small number of specially selected rams.
Phil and Ash Miles, Rainbow Ridge, Hermidale, purchased the top-priced ram, tag 2039 for $3000.
The .499 son had a micron of 19.3, standard deviation of 2.8 microns, coefficient of variation of 14.5 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99.7pc.
The Miles' also bought an additional 13 rams to average of $1850 across the draft.
Two rams hit the second-top price of $2500, tag 1131 and tag 1922, both being purchased by James Walsh, Watullo, Nyngan. Tag 1131 had a micron of 18.4, SD of 3.5, CV of 18.8pc, and CF of 99.1pc. Sired by PB612, the ram weighed 83kg.
Also sired by PB612, tag 1922 weighed 76kg and had a micron of 19.1, SD of 3, CV of 15.8pc, and CF of 99.1pc.
Mr Walsh purchased a total of seven rams for an average of $1914.
Purchasing the largest draft of the day was was Robert Wason and family, Urie Point, Brewarrina, securing a total of 30 rams for an average of $850.
Michael, Alby and Declan Hoare of Nyngan took home a draft of 13 top-grade rams for an average of $1500 and James Grant from Nutrien Bourke selected 38 rams for several clients on his books.
Mullengudgery's manager Manning Doherty said he was pleased with how the sale went with all things considered including the weather and change of date.
"The crowd was slightly smaller but still buoyant," Mr Doherty said.
"The AI [artificial insemination] program is really paying off and it's a credit to the Moxham's commitment to breeding good, productive and durable sheep for their clients.
"We've seen more and more people chasing the higher end which is good, they're getting good rams and still maintaining a competitive price."
