Poll Boonoke, a strong foundation and future

The champion ram Bill with the AFA Studs Management team and Toby Mendl, Rabobank (far left) at the 2022 Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Sale. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Rabobank



A Merino stud as dynamic as it is visionary, Poll Boonoke was influential in establishing the polled Merino in Australia, and remains a significant contributor of polled Merino genetics to the industry.



A legacy of leadership

Now 80 years since its formation, the continued merit of the Poll Boonoke Stud in the modern industry remains evident. Recent triumphs include winning the 2022 Australian Supreme Merino Ram at the Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Sale, as well as the Australian Merino All-Purpose Ram at the 2022 Australian Sheep and Wool Show.

General manager, Justin Campbell said it had been an exciting year - with the recent accolades a welcome validation of the stud management's breeding objectives and strategies.

"Otway Falkiner established the Poll Boonoke Stud 80 years ago, he was an innovative sheepman and committed to polled Merino breeding in Australia," Justin said.



Now owned by Australian Food and Agriculture (AFA), Poll Boonoke and horned Merino Stud Wanganella are managed with a focus on productivity.

"Today we are fortunate to have a stud management team with substantial Merino breeding knowledge and experience, and everyone is passionate about the future of the AFA Studs in the Merino industry."

"We have benefitted from Rabobank's global and local network, having been introduced to key industry professionals and supporters who could assist us with our business decisions."

"We also have a fantastic relationship with our Rabobank managers. They understand our business, are genuinely engaged and unwavering in their commitment," said Justin.

Justin Campbell, AFA General Manager. Picture supplied

A ram to fit the bill

The stud continues to break new ground, with the 2022 Australian Supreme Merino Ram, PB200780, also the Grand Champion March-Shorn Ram at the Rabobank National Merino Show, believed to be the first short wool ram to win the Australian title.

PB200780 is affectionately known as 'Bill', in honour of Poll Boonoke stud representative Bill Mildren who passed away last year.

Weighing in at 151 kilograms, with an eye muscle depth of 51.5 millimetres and fat depth of nine millimetres, Justin said this was the first time Bill had been shown due to previous COVID19 restrictions.

Embodying Poll Boonoke's dual-purpose objectives, Bill will be retained in the stud, and - as one of Poll Boonoke's semen sires - his genetics will be available for sale to domestic and international breeding operations.

Bill also enjoys an impressive family tree, with his full ET (embryo transfer) 2019-drop brother winning the Australian All-Purpose Ram at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in 2019.

Whilst always nice to come away with a blue ribbon, Justin said more than anything the show provided an opportunity to compare livestock and breeding outcomes to determine where the Poll Boonoke sheep stood against their peers.

"The comparative insight is invaluable, and apart from company productivity results, gives our team the best indication on where we are and where we need to concentrate our efforts," Justin said.

"We're very proud of Bill and how well he's performed, and it's nice to know our stud continues to hold its own on the national stage."

Poll registered stud number one

Proudly steeped in pastoral history, Otway Falkiner and the Poll Boonoke Stud have made a significant contribution to today's polled Merino genetic base, with Otway a firm believer in the benefits of non-horned rams.

"He saw the advantage of sheep not having horns - it meant less incidents of stock getting caught in fences and scrub, less flystrike, and from a production point of view, each ram spent less energy growing horns," said Justin.

The foundation of today's Poll Boonoke flock is based on Falkiner's 1934 drop of 'sports', that is, rams born naturally without horns.

From these selected rams the Poll Boonoke Merino Stud has evolved, attaining 80 years of genetic advantage to deliver a modern poll that are "big framed, plain bodied, early maturing sheep growing heavy fleeces of long stapled, soft, medium wool."

Visit www.rabobank.com.au for the full story.