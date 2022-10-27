After being postponed due to rain and flooding, Outback Multi Purpose Merino's held its ram sale at the Nyngan showgrounds on Wednesday last week with rams selling across NSW and into South Australia with about five new buyers present.
Overall, 173 of 180 rams sold to $4000 for an average of $2342.
Three rams hit the high of $4000 with tag 211436 being first to hit the top after being purchased by Jim McLachlan, Nyngan.
The twin-born son of Outback 190081 was in the top 5 per cent for yearling eye muscle depth and yearling staple length and the top 20pc for yearling fat.
The polled ram had a micron of 18.8, standard deviation of 13.1, coefficient of variation of 2.5pc, and a comfort factor of 99.9pc.
The next ram to hit the equal top of $4000 was tag 210337, purchased by Tom Elder, TNE Ag, Nyngan. Ranking in the top 5pc for yearling fat and yearling fibre diameter, the polled ram was also in the top 20pc for yearling staple length.
The twin-born son of OB190389 had a micron of 18.4, SD of 16.5, CV of 3pc, and CF of 99.8pc.
First-time buyers Hardie Pastoral, Cootamundra, purchased the other equal top-priced ram, tag 210772 for $4000.
Sired by OB190055, he was in the top 5pc for yearling fat and yearling staple length, and the top 10pc for post weaning weight, yearling weight, and yearling eye muscle depth. The twin-born ram had a micron of 18.6, SD of 18, CV of 3.3pc, and CF of 99.1pc.
Hardie Pastoral was also the main volume buyer in the sale purchasing a total of 35 rams for an average of $2121.
Hardie Pastoral's Alex Hardie said he selected rams for high growth and a moderate adult weight.
"I wanted good yearling fat and yearling eye muscle depth, and Richie has got that, he is leading the industry with that," he said.
"They have really good feet and the structure throughout seems to be really good from the 180 rams I saw at the sale.
"I will be six-month shearing these animals so staple length is definitely key."
Breeding first-cross ewes and joining them with Dorset rams for fat lambs, Mr Hardie joins about 13,500 ewes per year with 1600 mixed-age ewes and 1000 lambs being joined to the Outback rams.
"I am potentially going to replace my first-cross ewe with these modern multi-purpose Merinos," he said.
"They have phenomenal fertility... they have a lot more growth going on compared to traditional Merinos."
Outback Multi-Purpose Merino's Richie Steele said he was very happy with the sale results after postponing it.
"People were chasing fat and eye muscle in the rams, and growth," Mr Steele said.
Joint auctioneer Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, said flood water made it tricky for people to attend.
"They are breeding a type here and the non mules traits were certainly sought after as well as the fat and carcase traits... it is a place where you can get those three traits in one package," Mr Wilson said.
"The demand followed from the sale in to the grade rams that weren't offered on the day too."
A charity ram was also offered with all proceeds being donated to Leonard Barwick, better known as Bonka, who was undergoing cancer treatment. This ram was purchased by Head Pastoral, Canowindra for $2500.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Nyngan, with auctioneers John Settree and Brad Wilson taking bids.
