The Land
Outback MPM rams head to multiple states

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
October 27 2022 - 8:00am
Richie Steele, Outback MPM, Nyngan, Richard Thomas, Nutrien Livestock, Nyngan, Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, and purchaser Tom Elder, TME Ag, Nyngan, with the equal top-priced ram tag 210337. Photo: Supplied

After being postponed due to rain and flooding, Outback Multi Purpose Merino's held its ram sale at the Nyngan showgrounds on Wednesday last week with rams selling across NSW and into South Australia with about five new buyers present.

